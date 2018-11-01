Four-time Copa del Rey winners Espanyol travel to the southwest of Spain to face Second Division side Cadiz in a Round of 32 matchup.

Under new head coach Rubi, RCD Espanyol has proven one of the surprises so far in the 2018/2019 La Liga season, currently sitting fifth, per Sky Sports, just a single point off of Atletico Madrid in the final UEFA Champions League qualification slot. But on Thursday, the club takes a detour to debut in the Copa Del Rey at the Round of 32, when they travel to Spain’s southwest coast to meet Second Division side CD Cadiz in a game that will live stream from Cadiz.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, November 1, at the 25,000-seat Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz, Spain.

The match should, on paper at least, prove easy work for the top flight side, as Cadiz appears to be headed toward another relegation after just three years in Spain’s second level, according to Soccerway.com, languishing in 19th place with just two wins and 11 points from 11 matches.

But Rubi has cautioned his team against overlooking its lower-league opponents.

“In the locker room we know the difficulty of this tie. We will play against a team that is used to playing Copa del Rey and that last year eliminated Betis,” the 48-year-old former Huesca boss said, quoted by AS. “This is a competition where Espanyol has done important things, and we do not want any less this year. We go in to this game with the mentality of advancing.”

Espanyol has won the Copa Del Rey four times, most recently in 2006.

Espanyol Head Coach Rubi says that his team is not overlooking Cadiz in Thursday’s Copa Del Rey match. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

