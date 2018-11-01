Mel B’s Halloween Costume Takes Shots At Victoria Beckham Over Failed Spice Girls Reunion

Mel sported a Posh Spice mask as she attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party with her boyfriend, who dressed as David Beckham.

Mel B appeared to be taking a serious shot at her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham while attending Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party this week. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the star had a pretty clear message for Spice Girls fans hoping for a reunion when she attended the October 31 event dressed as Posh Spice while holding up a sign about a potential tour.

Hitting the red carpet at her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum’s event in New York City, Mel sported a mask of Victoria’s face alongside a little black dress, red high heels, and a chic brunette bob, which was the star’s iconic sleek look during her time in the girlband.

Mel was also joined by her boyfriend Gary Madatyan, who was dressed as Victoria’s husband David Beckham and wore a soccer jersey the wrong way around to show off that it was emblazoned with the soccer star’s name.

Seemingly taking a shot at Beckham amid rumors she’s the one dragging her feet over a possible Spice Girls reunion tour, Mel was holding a sign that read, “No I am not going on tour.”

Gary also held up a sign, with his reading, “Please please please, do it for the Spice fans.”

Mel shared photos of her night out with her man on her Instagram account.

“Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it’s on fire haha,” the star wrote in the caption of one of the snaps, which showed the two partying together inside the New York Club Lavo in their costumes.

“Me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit,” she added.

The AGT judge also shared a photo inside their New York hotel room which showed them posing together.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

“Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON,” she wrote on the Instagram caption.

It’s been rumored for several months now that the Spice Girls have been planning some kind of reunion after they shared a photo together on Instagram in February, though Mel has more recently claimed that Victoria is the one who’s not exactly excited about the prospect of getting back together with her ex bandmates.

As reported by iHeart, the singer said during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women that a reunion would definitely be going ahead at some point, but without Posh Spice.

“There is a reunion happening, now it’s going to be — I’m not supposed to say when — but it is happening,” she explained at the time, noting that only four of the Spice Girls would be taking part.

She also discussed the reunion in The Late Late Show with host James Corden.

“We’ll see about that one,” she said when asked about whether Beckham would be re-joining her former band. “[Us] four are definitely going to be going on tour. [Posh] may join us for a few. She better do.”