‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Was A Sexy Beetlejuice With Jax Taylor On Halloween [Photo]

Brittany Cartwright may have been the sexiest Beetlejuice Instagram has ever seen.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hit the town on Wednesday night in honor of the Halloween holiday just hours after the dramatic trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules was released.

As they prepare for their December 3 premiere date, Taylor and Cartwright chose a couple of scary costumes to wear as they hung out with friends at a Halloween bash.

“Beetle Juice, Beetle Juice, Beetle Juice,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of an October 31 Instagram photo, which featured her sporting green curly hair, purple makeup, and dark lips.

Cartwright was also wearing Beetlejuice’s signature black and white striped blazer.

Throughout the night, Cartwright shared a number of photos and videos of herself and some of her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, on her Instagram stories and also posed for a closeup photo with her fiancé.

“Halloween crew….” Taylor wrote in the caption of his own Instagram photo on Halloween.

In Taylor’s photo, he was seen posing with a large group of guys, including Tom Schwartz, at what appeared to be Schwartz’s West Hollywood apartment. As for the rest of his friends, none appeared to be stars of Vanderpump Rules.

In a separate photo shared to Maloney’s page, she was seen posing with her friend and co-star Kristen Doute, revealing that the two of them dressed up as the “Witches of WeHo.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been chronicling their relationship for the past several years on Vanderpump Rules and soon, fans will watch as they get engaged on the show.

As fans have likely heard, the couple became engaged during a visit to their favorite Malibu, California restaurant, Neptune’s Net, in June. Since then, they’ve been celebrating their upcoming wedding with a series of filmed events, including a bridal shower and a couple of engagement celebrations.

In July, Cartwright spoke to People magazine and revealed she and Taylor have set a date.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she continued. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet,” she continued. “And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.