Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Snuggle Up To Baby True In New Family Photo

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. The couple reunited in Cleveland this week with their daughter True and celebrated the baby’s first Halloween together.

According to an October 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian packed her bags and jetted off to Cleveland with little True in order to spend some much needed time with Tristan Thompson.

As many fans already know, Khloe and Tristan have been living on opposite sides of the country for the past month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been back in L.A. with her friends and family, while the NBA player headed back to Ohio to rejoin his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the start of the new season.

The separation has been fueling rumors that the pair has split since they have allegedly been on the rocks since True’s birth back in April. Fans will remember that Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online.

However, the pair has seemingly been working hard to mend their relationship, and Khloe took a big step by returning to Cleveland to spend time with Tristan and take in one of his basketball games.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Halloween together in Ohio with True. The pair didn’t don costumes but instead seemed to spend a cozy day inside with their little girl, and even posed for a family photo.

Thompson took to social media to share the photos, posting one of himself with his daughter, who was adorably dressed up as a pink flamingo, and then again to share a photo of his family.

In the sweet snapshot, Tristan is smiling for the camera while wearing a black T-shirt. He’s holding baby True on his lap in her costume as she shares a sweet smile as well. Khloe is at his side wearing a minimal makeup look, baby pink hooded sweatshirt, and her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

“Khloe’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while. Khloe is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloe is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship,” an insider told the magazine about the future of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.