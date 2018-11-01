Mac Miller Memorial Concert Brings Out John Mayer, Travis Scott & Others To Pay Tribute

Some of the biggest names in the music industry came together to honor the life and legacy of rapper Mac Miller seven weeks after his tragic and untimely death on September 7, 2018.

The “Mac Miller – A Celebration Of Life” memorial concert saw many of the 26-year-old’s friends and longtime collaborators gather for an emotional evening at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles — including Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vince Staples.

As reported by People, the tribute started with a compilation of videos from Mac’s childhood and teenage years, in which a tiny soon-to-be music star is seen playing musical instruments and hanging out with family and friends. In the video, Mac is also seen fooling around with his friends and crew during his first tours, echoing the opinion of everyone who got the chance to know him that he was one of the liveliest, funniest people in the scene.

Mac’s longtime friend and singer Dylan Reynolds, who had known the late rapper since age 5, opened the benefit concert with a powerful rendition of Mac’s single “Come Back To Earth” from his fifth and last album “Swimming.” He was followed by the performances by J.I.D (who Mac was supposed to go on tour with this year), songstress and former collaborator Njomza, as well as Action Bronson.

John Mayer covers Mac Miller’s ‘Small Worlds’ ???? pic.twitter.com/H8AiM8g5M6 — sleeping on gems (@sleepingongems) November 1, 2018

Then a clip began being projected on the big screen, which showed a series of emotional shout-outs from several artists, including Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg, and Tyler the Creator — who mentioned the time when he told a joke and the “Ladders” rapper was the only person in the room to offer him a “pity laugh.”

Singer John Mayer also performed one of Mac’s song from his last album, Small Worlds. Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe then took to the stage to ask the audience for a moment of silence for the the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, before delivering a heartwarming speech in which he quoted one of Mac’s favorite expressions: “If you wanna know me the best chance is to listen to my music.”

The end of Mac Miller’s: Celebration Of Life tribute #RipMacMiller ???????? pic.twitter.com/iOmg6sJ6nn — lills (@LillsAllure) November 1, 2018

Several others, including long-term collaborators Anderson Paak, Thundercat, Vince Staples, and Chance The Rapper lined up the stage to perform and pay homage to their late pal. Travis Scott closed the show, and as the lights dimmed, a recording of Mac’s voice was heard thanking the crowd for coming. Mac’s family, including his parents Karen Meyers and Mark McCormick, were also present, and the concert raised funds for The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which was set up in his memory and supports youth arts and community-building programs.

If you missed last night's tribute to Mac Miller (or want to watch it again), you can see the full stream right here ????????????➡️ https://t.co/CnBAlBqt19 pic.twitter.com/P2X7SfS3hx — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 1, 2018

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life. His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” his mother said in a statement.

“He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”