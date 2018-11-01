Kym Herjavec & Her 6-Month-Old Twins Show Off Their Cute Matching Panda Halloween Costumes

Kym, her baby twins, her mom, & her dog all adorably matched their outfits this Halloween.

Kym Herjavec is sharing the adorable way she, her mom, and even her dog all matched her adorable 6-month-old twins this Halloween. In a new Boomerang video shared on Instagram on October 31, the family members could all be seen sporting matching panda costumes as they got into the spirit of the holiday while taking a stroll together.

The impossibly cute video showed Kym and her mom walking together in their panda onesies. The former Dancing with the Stars pro’s mom had a hold of her dog Lola – who was also dressed in a panda outfit – on a leash, while Kym pushed along her babies Haven and Hudson in a double stroller.

The babies, who have already shown off multiple Halloween costumes over the past few days on their mom’s social media, were also dressed in black-and-white ensembles as they were pushed around in their outfits.

Herjavec didn’t reveal in the upload what her husband – Shark Tank star and businessman Robert Herjavec – opted to wear for the big holiday as she opted to keep mum on if he too opted for a fun panda onesie to match his family, though she was quick to wish her followers a Happy Halloween in the caption of her latest upload.

“Happy Halloween,” Herjavec captioned the snap, using three panda emojis, a pumpkin, and a ghost.

Fans gushed over the adorable video in the comments section, sharing sweet messages after seeing how the former Dancing with the Stars star celebrated her babies’ first Halloween.

“That is the cutest!” one fan wrote with a number of panda emojis, while a second told the ex-DWTS star, “This [is] probably the best I’ve seen. So adorable.”

Kym’s close friend and former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley then jokingly wrote in the comments section that it was “Panda-monium.”

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

But getting their inner panda on certainly isn’t the first time the Herjavec twins have dressed up as an animal for their first Halloween.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, one day before Halloween on October 30, the dancer shared a snap of Haven dressed as a unicorn and Hudson as a shark, which was seemingly a nod toward his dad’s show Shark Tank.

Prior to that, she also shared photos of the twins dress as koalas – which was seemingly a reference to Kym’s home country of Australia – as well as the more traditional Halloween costume while dressed as pumpkins.

People reported that other costumes worn by the babies included a giraffe outfit for Hudson and a pig for Haven as well as another which showed the cuties dressed as bears. Herjavec also uploaded a snap to her account of the pair dressed as a lion and a tiger.