Mayor Steve Chadwick says that the royal visit from the Duke & Duchess of Sussex will have lasting benefits.

The popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues as the mayor of Rotorua credits them with an economic boost for her town and New Zealand. Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says that Meghan & Harry have put her town on the map, and says that the visit will pay dividends for years to come.

Stuff New Zealand says that Chadwick hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday, and said she received feedback from around the world about how things went. The mayor says that a small town can’t buy this kind of publicity.

“You cannot put a dollar value on the type of promotion big occasions like this provide and we look forward to sharing what Rotorua has to offer with visitors who are likely to follow in the royals’ footsteps. This will also benefit our ability to attract investors and more events, including business events. “Our community as a whole will reap the rewards of this extraordinary exposure.”

Chadwick said that the visit has been important when it comes to highlighting what is special about Rotorua. The duke and duchess were given a tour of Te Arawa and were widely photographed by international media.

“Overall, the day was about people, relationships and sharing what we’ve always valued here and that includes our partnership with Te Arawa. It was amazing to witness the way Te Arawa and our whole community came together and took collective pride in the opportunity we were given to showcase our unique and iconic district on an international stage.”

A New Zealand café owner shares what it was like to host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for tea: https://t.co/sH4eEOq1uy pic.twitter.com/duvluxF7JH — Slate (@Slate) November 1, 2018

Chadwick explained that like her town, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to and for so many members of the population.

“Given the diversity of our city and all it has to offer, the impact of the exposure the royal visit has created for Rotorua is likely to last much longer than the visit itself.”

The New Zealand Herald says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle covered a lot of ground in Rotorua, visiting Te Papaiouru Marae, Rainbow Springs, the Government Gardens, and the Redwoods.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer says that despite the monetary cost of royal visits to New Zealand, it is well worth it. She says that Prince William’s 2014 tour of the country was worth over $86 million in exposure for New Zealand.

Journalist Dylan Thorne says that Meghan and Harry’s visit to the country is worth more than money, as it has given a kick to everyone’s mood.