Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Puts On Busty Display In Raunchy Rabbit Costume For Halloween

She may have just returned from Australia, but Camille Kostek sure wasn’t going to pass on the chance to dress up and celebrate the spookiest night of the year!

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and former Patriots cheerleader didn’t hold back with her outfit either, as she dressed in an eye-popping leather suit that showed off her cleavage for her Halloween night out with friends. Camille also donned a long shiny blonde wig and completed her outfit with a bunny ears mask. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posed seductively for a series of snaps that she posted on her Instagram stories, where she also documented the entire night for her fans to see.

In the first video, Camille is seen sitting in the back of a car with her two friends, Tayla Fernandez and Montana Manning, as they all geared up for an epic night out. “Squad’s out. Spooky!” she said to the camera. She then posted a series of photos in which she’s holding a lollipop and that she captioned “Trick Or Treat?” She also shared several videos of her and her friends showing off some dance moves in the club, where they partied until the early hours.

Camille just recently got back from Australia, where she was shooting for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, after being named an official SI “rookie.” Upon arriving Down Under, she posted a picture alongside the caption “over 30 hours of travel to get here and it’s all worth it BECAUSE NOW WE GO BABY. @southaustralia you’re officially one of my top favorite places in the whole wide world because you’re now the home of my @si_swimsuit ROOKIE shoot.”

For her entire stay, the former cheerleader shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot, including one clip of her posing in a Baywatch-style red swimsuit with her name on it. She headed to the gorgeous Kangaroo Island, where she decided to go nude for a raunchy Instagram post that she captioned, “when I am on an island far far away with no one in sight for miles and miles, this became the amount of effort I put into my outfit. Also, I think I woke up in a fairytale with this backyard reflection.”

Camille counts on the support of her New England Patriots boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, who has helped her train for the important gig and recently said on social media, “Camille has been working her whole life to get the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, ever since we met she’s been talking about it.” The couple has been dating since 2015.