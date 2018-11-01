Julie Chen Posts Lonely Halloween Photo As Her Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Stars Celebrate Holiday Without Her

The annual Lip Sync War was missing Chen Moonves' Madonna impersonation.

The Talk’s Halloween show took on a new twist this year. With longtime CBS host Julie Chen no longer a cast member on the daytime talk show, the remaining four co-hosts were down a woman as they celebrated with their annual Halloween Lip Sync battle.

The Talk’s 4th annual Rocktober Lip Sync War featured Sara Gilbert as Pink, Sharon Osbourne as Dolly Parton, Sheryl Underwood as The Weather Girls, and Eve as Janet Jackson. The musical extravaganza was hosted by Arsenio Hall.

Meanwhile, Julie Chen, who left The Talk suddenly in September amid fallout from the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves, posted a throwback photo to happier times when she was still a cast member on the daytime chatfest.

The former Talk moderator, who now goes by the name Julie Chen Moonves as a show of support for her husband, wished fans a Happy Halloween as she posted an Instagram photo taken two years ago when she spoofed Madonna’s classic 1990 MTV Video Music Awards “Vogue” performance as part of The Talk’s Lip Sync War.

“Well when you take a Chinese girl from Queens and make her an Italian white girl from Michigan, I think I have the biggest stretch here,” Chen told Entertainment Tonight of her Madge makeover in 2016.

You can see Julie Chen’s throwback photo and this year’s The Talk Halloween photos below.

Julie Chen Moonves’ new Halloween message is a far cry from years past when she was a main cast member on The Talk. The CBS star previously channeled Madonna, circa the Blonde Ambition era, performing “Express Yourself” in the Queen of Pop’s iconic white cone-bra getup for The Talk’s very first Lip Sync battle in 2015.

Chen Moonves has long made her love for dressing like Madonna known. In 2016, the CBS host told the New York Post she even used to dress like the iconic pop star when she was a teen.

“When I was old enough, around 15 or 16, my friends and I would take the train down to Eighth Street and go shopping in the Village and go to all those little shops to buy junky things that teenagers like. That was when Madonna and Desperately Seeking Susan was very popular, and we’d go buy the Risky Business sunglasses for, like, three bucks and buy the lace cutoff gloves to look like Madonna from her Like a Virgin tour and album… we thought we were so cool.”

Fans of The Talk would have loved to see Julie Chen Moonves’ latest take on Madonna, but that won’t be happening. After the longtime CBS star quit The Talk in a tearful videotaped message to her co-stars, an insider told Radar Online she is embarrassed about how things went down regarding her exit and has reportedly not spoken to any of her “friends” from the show since.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.