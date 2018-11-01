Beyonce & Jay Z Pay Tribute To Sport Legends Flo-Jo & Tommie Smith With Halloween Costumes

Beyonce and Jay Z donned Halloween costumes that paid tribute to sports legends this year.

According to a Metro report, the hip-hop power couple dressed as United States Track and Field greats Florence Griffith Joyner, Flo-Jo, and Tommie Smith.

Beyonce, 37, donned a purple and blue one-legged bodysuit in the style of what the Olympian Flo-Jo made famous. She perfected the tribute to the record-setting world’s fastest woman with long black hair, red lipstick, and a long manicure. Plus, the “Love On Top” singer edited her picture into several different track backgrounds to ensure people recognized her alter ego for the day.

Meanwhile, Jay Z, 48, completed his complimentary look and turned himself into Olympian Tommie Smith wearing a Team USA tracksuit with a gold medal. He completed the look by raising his gloved hand in a Black Power salute like Smith did in 1968 during the medal ceremony after winning the 200-meter sprint in a mere 19.83 seconds. John Carlos, the race’s bronze medallist, joined Smith in the salute.

Well over 1.5 million of Beyonce’s 119.7 million followers on her Instagram account liked the post within hours of her sharing it. Fans instantly realized who she portrayed with the costume, and they adored the attention to detail.

One wrote, “And she even did the iconic long nails.”

Flo-Jo made a name for herself with three gold medals in the 1988 Olympics as well as with world records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints. However, her fashion choices made her instantly recognizable. The sprinter was well known for her flashy, one-legged bodysuits, wearing jewelry while running, and intricate four-inch manicures.

Unfortunately, just 10 years after her Olympic gold medals, Joyner died at the age of 38 in 1998. The runner died after a severe epileptic seizure, and after her death, authorities discovered she had a congenital vascular brain abnormality called cavernous hemangioma, which made her more likely to suffer this type of seizure.

On the singer’s images of herself recreating the icon’s amazing looks off the field, fans continued to praise Flo-Jo. One replied, “Flo jo!! RIP Flo she had that full set on fleek every time long a** nails!!”

Another chimed in, “Killed it!! [fire emojis] My favorite American female sprinter ever!!! Flo Jo!!!”

The other thing Beyonce fans appreciated about the Halloween look is her long black hair. Several commented urging the “Run The World” singer to keep the darker colored locks past the special night of dressing up. Whether she’ll keep the locks remains to be seen.