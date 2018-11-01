Kourtney Kardashian Pulls Off A Perfect Ariana Grande Costume For Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to impressive Halloween costumes, proving her credentials once again with one of her looks on Wednesday. The 39-year-old mother of three was the spitting image of 25-year-old singer Ariana Grande as she dressed up to take her children trick-or-treating, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian channeled Grande’s well-known style, wearing “a pink babydoll dress and thigh-high boots, carrying a microphone and wearing a large blonde ponytail wig with silver rings braided into the roots,” according to Entertainment Tonight’s report.

For those who had any confusion, Kardashian made it clear who she was as she captioned her Instagram photo dressed as the “God is a Woman” singer with the title of her hit song.

Kardashian also posted some videos to her Instagram stories of her and her children enjoying a fun Halloween party, as well as trekking the neighborhood as they went door to door in search of candy.

Kardashian showcased her youngest son Reign, who donned a Jack Skellington costume for the Halloween festivities. Later in the evening, Kardashian changed her costume as she made her way to her sister Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday party.

For Kendall’s party, Kardashian channeled the film Austin Powers: Goldmember, as she and her friend Steph Shepherd dressed up as the Japanese twins from the film. Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason Disick, followed the theme as he joined the festivities dressed as Dr. Evil.

While the oldest of the Kardashian sisters didn’t let her family down with her incredible Halloween looks, it may have been the youngest family members that were the ones who stole the show, as was covered by the Inquisitr.

The Kanye West and Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It” was the major theme of the Kardashian and Jenner kids’ costumes, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope paying tribute to West’s Saturday Night Live appearance. The two girls were donned in the infamous sparkling and still water bottles that West and Pump wore during their performance, which is a play on one of the lines from the song.

Meanwhile, West and Pump served as the inspiration for another pair of costumes, with Kim and Kanye’s son Saint and Kourtney’s son Reign wearing the iconic block suits that the two rappers donned in the video, complete with matching Yeezy sneakers and slides.

While Kanye may be walking away from politics, he can take solace in the influence his creativity has on some pretty cute Halloween costumes.