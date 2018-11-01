Rihanna Flaunts Assets In Racy Leather Outfit For Rita Ora’s Halloween Bash

Rihanna can make any outfit look sexy — including a bone-chilling skeleton costume! In all truth, it wasn’t just a regular skeleton outfit because RiRi upped the Halloween game by rocking a raunchy leather ensemble that was equal parts spooky and seductive.

The 30-year-old decided to celebrate the occasion across the pond by attending fellow singer Rita Ora’s star-studded bash in London, England, on Wednesday night, according to People magazine. Rihanna turned heads as she arrived at the Laylow in pink skull face makeup along with a black patent leather bustier and tights, which she paired with black spiky heels.

Other A-list guests who attended Ora’s party included supermodel Kate Moss, Mick Jagger, former One Direction member Liam Payne, actor Idris Elba, Cara Delevingne’s sister Poppy, model Adwoa Aboah, and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn. After hanging around for a while, RiRi then headed to another venue, the ultra-exclusive club Annabel’s Mayfair, for its OTT Halloween bash.

While the singer can seemingly pull off any look (she recently wore a head-to-toe snakeskin ensemble and managed to rock two trench coat outfits in one day), she spoke to British Vogue for their September issue about what it means to dress up a body type that is often changing. When asked why she’s the person every woman fancies, she replied in typical RiRi fashion, “Oh, you’re asking the wrong person.”

“Maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!'” she said

“But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

The pop star also got candid about dating and even provided some honest advice.

“I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as,” she explained.

Despite the way her body looks at any given time, Rihanna is always proud of her curves. She recently posted a picture from her new Savage x Fenty line in which she’s seen donning a white veil and lingerie set, which the brand’s official Instagram account captioned, “Don’t mesh with @badgalriri in the Unlined Geo Mesh Bra + Cheeky in Cherry Blossom | This material is so lightweight & soft – you won’t wanna take it off #DAMN.”