Here’s How Lady Gaga Made Bradley Cooper Uncomfortable On ‘A Star Is Born’ Press Tour

The film A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is an unequivocal smash, allowing the singer and actress to spend lots of time on the red carpet explaining the couple’s working relationship.

A story published by Cinemablend reveals that she just might have made co-star and director Bradley Cooper uncomfortable as the duo faced the press time and time again to promote the film.

The press tour was long and likely exhausting, leading the actors at times repeating the same stories over and over again. In the industry, these are called “sound bites,” things that the press can use to spin a positive light on the project.

Many stars get exhaustive training on how to deal with the press in such situations, particularly when they are promoting a film.

Gaga tended to repeat the same story over and over again, and as Cinemablend reported, she said one story so many times it clearly made her co-star Cooper uncomfortable.

“There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life,” stated Gaga in just about every press interview for the film.

A Twitter user took all those sound bites and compiled a series of clips that is quite funny to watch. Although no one doubts Gaga’s sincerity in her statement, hearing her say it over and over again is quite hilarious.

Nonetheless, there continues to be a great buzz surrounding Gaga’s performance in the film, as well as Cooper’s. Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have the potential to make Oscars history during the 2019 Academy Awards, according to a popular Hollywood polling site for their smash movie A Star is Born.

Gaga saying ‘There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life…” but every time Bradley Cooper dies a little more inside… pic.twitter.com/4F3V3APbXJ — Alfie Green (@ItsAlfieGreen) October 24, 2018

The twosome is favorited to get nods for both Best Actor and Actress for the film, as well as Best Director for Cooper and Best Song for Gaga for either “I’ll Never Love Again” or “Shallow.”

Inquisitr reported that in Academy history, there have only been seven occasions where the Best Actor and Best Actress awards have gone to a duo from the same movie.

Despite many actors and actresses from the same motion pictures being nominated, it is quite rare for both to score a golden statuette for their work in the same film.

Gaga and Cooper are poised to break those boundaries with their work in ASIB. Sam Elliot as Cooper’s on-screen brother and foil Bobby Maine is also generating a buzz to receive a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

A Star is Born is in theaters now.