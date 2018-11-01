Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Channel Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip For Halloween

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cemented their status as celebrity royalty this Halloween. The couple’s costumes paid tribute to the British royal family with Teigen dressing up like Queen Elizabeth and Legend dressing as Prince Philip, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

Posting a clip of the pair in their costumes to his Instagram stories, Legend wrote, “Hello, Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects.”

The 39-year-old Legend wore a red military uniform with a wig that gave the singer a head of grey hair, while Teigen wore one of Elizabeth’s iconic looks in a blue coat dress with the hat to match, along with a grey wig of curls.

Legend’s wig was definitely the focus of attention for Teigen, who posted in one Instagram story a clip where she asked her followers, “Please look at this hair.” Legend was quick to play along, asking Teigen, “Is it even accurate?”

Similar to their real-life royal counterparts, Legend and Teigen revealed that they were actually too tired to take their costumes out in public. Their apparent plans were to visit Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday party, but the couple just didn’t have the energy.

Teigen told her followers in another clip, “We were going to go somewhere, but we’re so tired, so we’re at home.” Legend added, “We worked all day. We just did it for the ‘Gram.”

While they didn’t make it out, the couple did get to meet with some friends who made their royal costume complete. Teigen and Legend would pose for photographs with Jen Atkin and Luke Dillon, who dressed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Mike Rosenthal and Meghan Mackenzie, who dressed as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The four younger royals would end up going to Kendall’s party, which featured plenty of celebrities as well as a jaw-dropping appearance by Kim Kardashian as she channeled ’90s icon Pamela Anderson, wearing the pink fuzzy hat and corset she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Musics Awards, as covered by the Inquisitr.

Legend’s Prince Philip costume wasn’t his only Halloween costume of the season, as he had another royal-themed option. At the beginning of the week, Legend shared a cute photo on Instagram of himself dressed as Prince Charming while carrying his daughter Luna, who was dressed as a princess. For Halloween, Luna wasn’t interested in the British royals, instead going for the Disney princesses when she dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.