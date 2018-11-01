Olivia Culpo Shows Cleavage In Sexy Barbie Costume Amid Claims She Broke Up With Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo looked all smiles as she posed in her sexy workout Barbie Halloween costume with the Australian landscape in the background, but rumor has it the star may not have that many reasons to smile these days.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Culpo and boyfriend Danny Amendola may have called it quits for the second time this year after he was spotted getting cosy with another woman while she was in Australia. According to an October 31 report by E! News, the former Miss Universe was reportedly furious when she saw pictures of her boyfriend hanging out with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online of the split.

Culpo allegedly believed that Amendola and her were finally serious after rekindling their romance at a mutual friend’s wedding over the summer. However, the NFL star is said to have believed that their relationship was “open” because the two are “never in the same city.”

“Olivia is never around. She always told Danny it’s the last straw, and then would fly down to see him,” the source added.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola may have broken up AGAIN pic.twitter.com/SEuvztryXT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2018

The duo have been in an on-and-off again romance for two years now, and according to several reports, Culpo has had it now that Amendola and Peters’ photos surfaced. But sources told Us Weekly that the two had only met the night before the beach snaps were taken, and that they have “no plan” to meet up again in the future.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends. All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday [October 27]. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach. I don’t think they hooked up,” an insider said.

The 26-year-old model has been busy working on the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Down Under for the past week. She has kept her fans posted by sharing several pictures of her adventures on social media, and being away from home doesn’t mean she doesn’t get to celebrate Halloween. Culpo shared a picture of herself and friend Samantha Hoopes dressed up for the occasion, with Culpo donning a Barbie outfit and Hoopes rocking a sexy Catwoman costume.