Ariana Grande Covers Every Last Trace Of Pete Davidson Ink On Her Body

The pop superstar's 'Reborn' tattoo has died.

Ariana Grande is masking every trace of Pete Davidson from her life—and her body. The now-single “Sweetener” singer, who broke off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live funnyman last month, appears to have covered up a significant matching tattoo she shared with her former fiance.

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande posted a boomerang on her Instagram story that showed her toasting wine glasses with friends. Grande thanked her besties for helping her through her recent difficult times. But eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on the fact that Grande’s famous “Reborn” tattoo on the side of her left hand was covered by a fern. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got matching “Reborn” tattoos when they were dating. You can see Ariana Grande’s altered body art here.

Of course, this is not the first time Ariana Grande has hidden the ink inspired by her ex. Fans of the superstar singer know she also covered up her “Pete” tattoo with a Band-Aid during her performance in NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween TV special.

Meanwhile, Davidson recently covered up his Dangerous Woman neck tattoo, a bunny-eared mask that was inspired by the cover art on Grande’s 2016 studio album. The SNL star had the familiar logo transformed into a black heart, which seems sadly appropriate at this point.

Pete Davidson Covers Up Bunny Ear Tattoo Inspired by Fiancée Ariana Grande https://t.co/lsDqspnQ1v — People (@people) October 10, 2018

In his first comedy club appearance since his split from Grande, Davidson poked fun at his disappearing ink, per USA Today.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. So, obviously, you know … we broke up or whatever, but when me and (Ariana) first got engaged, we got tattoos. And it was in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that (expletive) man.’ … And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo, bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Davidson, who previously covered up tattoos inspired by his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, added, “I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were known for dedicating tattoos to one another. Page Six previously noted that Grande had at least a half-dozen tattoos on her body that paid homage to her boyfriend of less than six months.

The former lovebirds first got a set of identical cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers then went on to get ill-fated matching tattoos that said “Reborn,” ” Mille Tendresse,” and “H2GKMO,” the acronym for Grande’s go-to catchphrase, “Honest to God, knock me out.”

Grande also had the badge number of Davidson’s late father Scott—a NYC firefighter who tragically died during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks— tattooed on her ankle, as well as a ribcage tat in her fiance’s handwriting. Davidson’s first name was also tattooed across Grande’s ring finger in dainty cursive lettering, the same finger as Grande’s three-carat engagement ring, People reported.

In addition to the matching tattoos, Cosmopolitan revealed that Pete Davidson had a gigantic “Grande” tattoo on his ribcage and an “AG” thumb tattoo.