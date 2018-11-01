Kim Kardashian Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Just when you think it’s physically impossible for Kim Kardashian to pull off a sexier and more iconic Halloween costume than her Victoria’s Secret angel one, she once again manages to surprise everyone with one of the greatest throwback looks this year.

Kim decided to swap the wings for an even bustier display as she channeled her inner Pamela Anderson for her sister Kendall’s early birthday party, and she posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram of herself and other A-list guests who were at the star-studded bash.

The 38-year-old put on a sexy lacy corset and fuzzy pink hat, perfectly recreating Pam’s iconic look at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. While the corset helped put her cleavage on full display (a trait typical of Pamela) and accentuate her tiny waist, Kim didn’t forget the glittering pants full of sequins of every color that was a part of Pam’s eccentric 1990s outfit.

However, it was the attention to detail that really showed how serious the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was about her celebrity reference. For the makeup, Kim combined dark, over-lined lips with dark blue eyeshadow to mimic Pam’s exact choices, and she didn’t forget the Baywatch star’s barbed-wire arm tattoo, which she “inked” around her bicep.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/LRD9BN2M6K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

Still, the greatest part of the costume was that it didn’t leave out a very important detail. At the time, Pam arrived at the VMAs with then-husband Tommy Lee, who sported an equally iconic outfit himself. So it was only natural that Kim’s bestie Jonathan Cheban dressed up as the Motley Crue drummer! Jonathan showed up in just a trench coat and knit hat with braids underneath, a perfect recreation of the original look.

When the two BFFs got to the party, Kim was shocked to find out that most of the younger attendees didn’t get the obvious celebrity reference. She filmed herself asking Will Smith’s son and one of Kendall’s best pals Jaden Smith if he could guess who she was, captioning the video, “Too Young To Know WTF.” After asking several guests if they knew who she was dressed up as, Kim was super excited to see that her younger sister Kylie got the reference.

Earlier in the day, Kim and her four sisters, Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 21, all dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels, slipping into racy white lace lingerie sets and showing off their incredible figures.