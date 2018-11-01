Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Sexy Age-Defying Ninja Moves In A Bathing Suit For Halloween

Actress Elizabeth Hurley isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her youthful figure for her one million Instagram followers, often times while dressed in just a skimpy bathing suit from her collection Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The 53-year-old mom-of-one spent Halloween in the Maldives, but refused to pass up the opportunity to dress up and celebrate the occasion. While filming herself on the beach, Elizabeth practiced her uncoordinated but still adorable ninja moves dressed in a black, plunging bathing suit and matching black balaclava.

The video starts with her hiding behind a palm tree while Carl Douglas’s “Kung Fu Fighting” starts up in the background. She then bursts through the fronds while moving her arms and hands in kung fu moves and throwing several kicks towards the camera.

Elizabeth looked sensational in her scanty beach attire and silly pumpkin headband while modeling her newest swimsuit design from her collection. At the end of the video, the actress can be seen taking a tumble backwards after getting a bit too exuberant with her kung fu moves.

The Bedazzled star’s exaggerated kung fu moves and sculpted body drew attention from her fans with many commenting on how much they loved her energy and youthful spirit. One fan commented that she was the “sexiest ninja ever” and another wrote, “Hahaha hottest and clumsiest ninja I’ve ever seen haha.”

Another penned, “Barmy as a box of frogs but you gotta love her; She is constant goals; That’s the sort of ambush I could cope with; Love this hilarious and gorgeous.”

She captioned the cheeky video, “Ninja Halloween Maldives style @elizabethhurleybeach @milaidhoo #davinaonepiece,” followed by three ghost emojis.

Despite her age-defying physique, the Daily Mail reported that the actress doesn’t actually adhere to any workout or exercise regimen. Although she believes it is “important to stay active,” she also admitted that she doesn’t go to the gym.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful. But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Her biggest beauty tip and secret to her youthful appearance is using moisturizer, writes the Daily Mail.