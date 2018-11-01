Kylie Jenner And Friend Put On Busty Display With Tight Spandex Halloween Costumes In Racy Instagram Snap

Reality television star Kylie Jenner was all about Halloween this year as she showed off various sexy and jaw-dropping costumes for her fans. From Barbie to a Victoria’s secret angel, Kylie spent the day playing dress up and partying with her friends.

One of her costumes featured her with a group of friends dressing up as different Fanta soda flavors. Each of them wore a different color tight spandex outfit while they posed with a bottle of the corresponding Fanta flavor. Kylie went as the pineapple flavor, donning a yellow, shoulder-less dress that ended mid-thigh and matching yellow spandex gloves. She paired the dress with white high heel boots.

In one snap, Kylie is seated on the couch with a friend who dressed up as the blue raspberry flavor. The friend’s racy blue costume is comprised of a super short, high-waisted skirt with white-buckle belt and a cut-out top that reveals plenty of underboob. She also paired the outfit with blue spandex gloves.

Kylie captioned the photo “Pineapple Blue Raspberry” followed by a yellow and blue heart. In just one hour, the post earned close to one million likes as her followers left hundreds of messages complimenting the duo on their sexy outfits and expressing how much they love Kylie.

One follower commented, “Why do you look so perfect with everything like omf,” while another wrote, “The hot woman in blue is absolutely stunning.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also took the internet by storm when she posted adorable snaps with her baby daughter Stormi. The two twinned as pink butterflies, both dressed head-to-toe in pink outfits paired with pink wings. Kylie’s version was a bit more skin-revealing as she donned a tight pink leotard that showed off her busty chest. She paired the leotard with lace-up pink high heels and pink nail polish. Stormi wore a pink velvet body suit and had her hair up in an adorable bun with a butterfly decal.

Kylie’s 118 million followers went crazy for the photo of her and nine-month-old Stormi, calling Kylie a “goddess” and Stormi “the cutest baby in the world.” Many of them loved the creative mother-daughter costume idea, with one commenting that it was “the cutest thing ever.”

According to Elle, the makeup mogul also revealed photos of her dressed up as Barbie and the outfit was spot-on. Posing in a pink swimsuit and wavy blonde hair inside recreated packaging, Kylie enlisted the help of photographer/painter Greg Swales to pull off the photo shoot.