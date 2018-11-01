Kardashian Cousins Win Halloween With Hilarious Kanye West Tribute Costumes

The littlest members of the Kar-Jenner clan totally stole Halloween.

The Kardashians’ kids stole Halloween. The pint-sized members of the Kar-Jenner clan went all out this Halloween as they paid tribute to Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, and his music in a series of hilarious oversized costumes.

Kim and Kanye’s 5-year-old daughter, North, and her cousin, Penelope Disick, paid tribute to Yeezy and Lil Pump by dressing as a giant Perrier bottle and a still water bottle, just like the rappers wore for their memorable performance on the season opener of Saturday Night Live in September.

And in a second “couple’s” costume, Kanye and Lil Pump were idolized again, this time when Kim and Kanye’s 2-year-old son, Saint West, and Kourtney Kardashian’s 3-year-old son, Reign Disick, channeled the rappers by wearing oversized boxy outfits like the duo wore in Kanye’s “I Love It” music video. In the now-viral video, the rappers dance around in huge outfits while wearing Yeezy slides and sneakers.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian offered a teaser of the oversized styling on Twitter, writing, “Wait until you see Saint and Reign’s Halloween costumes.”

You can see the hilarious Kar-Jenner kids’ Halloween costumes in the photos posted by Kim below.

Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

While the preschool-aged Kardashian cousins got their rap on, the littlest members of the supersized clan also celebrated their first Halloween in adorable costumes.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s 6-month-old baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was photographed dressed in multiple costumes for her first Halloween celebration. Baby True was seen dressed as a Pottery Barn Kids panda, a pig, a sheep, and a tiger. In one sweet pose, little True was also twinning with her 9 month-old cousin, Chicago West, in coordinating unicorn ensembles.

Meanwhile, cousin Stormi Webster, the 8-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, looked adorable in a matching butterfly costume with her famous mom. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a pink LA Roxx bodysuit with giant pink butterfly wings custom-made by Mother Plucker Feathers, while little Stormi donned an identical LA Roxx bodysuit with mini custom wings and a butterfly hair accessory, Page Six reports.

It’s clear that the Kardashians own Halloween—the adult sisters were also photographed in various stages of dress as they celebrated the October holiday, including a group homage to Victoria’s Secret—and now their kids are following suit.

To see the Kanye-Lil Pump performance that inspired some of the clan’s Halloween costumes, check out the video below. Warning: Strong language.