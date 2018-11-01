Emily Ratajkowski Dons Tiny Cavewoman Bikini Top As She Dresses As Raquel Welch From ‘One Million Years B.C.’

Emily Ratajkowski wowed fans yet again with a new outfit. This time, in the spirit of Halloween, the model put on a tiny cavewoman bikini top made up of “faux animal skin,” according to the Daily Mail. Emily wasn’t just going as any ordinary cavewoman, however, but was dressed as Raquel Welch from One Million Years B.C. This movie launched Welch into superstardom as a sex symbol.

Emrata wore her hair just like Raquel did for the film. She also wore tons of eyeliner and light eyeshadow. The model completed the look with nude lips with a bold brown lip liner. The flattering cut of the bikini showcased her curves, just like the one that Welch wore in the movie.

One Million Years B.C. is from 1966, and is about a caveman that’s exiled from his tribe named Tumak. He is then forced to fight Payto from a different tribe after he encounters Loana, who was played by Welch, detailed IMDB.

And even to this day, Welch is still relevant and looking great. According to the Daily Mail, she turned 78 in September. She was photographed looking elegant and quite young, and has always insisted that she’s free of plastic surgery procedures.

With all that in mind, it’s not entirely surprising that Emily would choose to be Loana. After all, the model has made her mark in the industry as being open with her sexuality and posing nude, all while maintaining a fierce feminist view that she often expresses in interviews. Plus, there’s nothing Emily seems to love more than a good bikini. So putting on some faux animal skin swimwear was just a day in the life, as Ratajkowski has been working hard to grow her swimsuit line called Inamorata.

And when it comes to expressing herself, Emrata is one of the women that does it best. The model explained herself further in an interview with Glamour.