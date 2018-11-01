Lawsuit Claims Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old Virgin, Blackballed Her When She Refused Sex

An aspiring actress who has declined to be named has added her own story to the growing class action lawsuit against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

According to court documents for the amended Manhattan federal racketeering lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday, the woman, who has been called Jane Doe in the papers, alleges she was only 16-years-old and a virgin when Weinstein tried to force her to have sex with him in order to further her career, per Page Six.

Jane Doe explains that she had agreed to meet the now disgraced movie mogul for a business lunch in 2002, and instead Weinstein picked her up and took her back to his Soho apartment.

“Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” reads the accusation. He continued by telling her that if she wanted a career as an actress she would have no choice but to give in to him.

“Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him,” the suit continues. “He then took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis.”

When Jane Doe objected to his actions, he allegedly flew into a rage, refusing to let her leave his apartment for a while. He later allowed her to go.

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl: reports https://t.co/zVTgp3SBg7 pic.twitter.com/4Te9D2qh6t — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2018

She had only met Weinstein three days prior to the traumatizing incident during a party thrown by her modeling agency.

The suit alleges that Weinstein continued to harass and pursue Jane Doe for the next decade, getting her a background role on the 2004 film Nanny Diaries in the hopes that she would change her mind. They had another meeting in 2008, but she fled the room when Weinstein noticed Christina Aguilera on television and made crude comments about what he would like to do to the singer.

Despite this, she continued to contact Weinstein with regards to her career, even auditioning for Project Runway.

She is now claiming that Weinstein assured her she would never have a real career in Hollywood unless she gave in to his demands. According to her, “the abuse and harassment left her depressed and exacerbated her anorexia.”

Jane Doe is now the 10th victim to come forward with sexual assault, battery, and racketeering allegations against Weinstein, joining the class action lawsuit against Weinstein, the Weinstein Company, and Miramax. All of the victims have stated that the disgraced producer “lured them to hotels and auditions under the guise of furthering their careers and sexually assaulted or raped them.”

Weinstein’s criminal lawyer, Ben Brafman, is confident he can poke holes in the latest allegations.