LeBron James ‘Friday The 13th’ Halloween Costume A Likely Precursor To Him Producing The Reboot

LeBron James went all out to mark his first Halloween game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 31.

The four-time MVP veteran selected to go the “Friday the 13th” route, much like Odell Beckham Jr. had this past weekend. However, the Jason Voorhees iteration that King James showed up to the Staples Center as – almost certainly didn’t cost him what the Fendi designed mask OBJ arrived at his own game wearing – must have run for.

As NBA.com points out, James was one of a number of stars who were seen entering their venues in body suits, masks, and face paint. Klay Thompson was another who caught the media’s eye as he came strutting through Oracle Arena as Will Ferrell’s 2008 Semi-pro character, Jackie Moon. Then there was Victor Oladipo, whose grand entrance saw him making his way into Madison Square Garden as the Black Panther.

LeBron’s Lakers undoubtedly proved to have more of a collective spirit about the occasion than other teams did. He was joined by the likes of JaVale McGee, who was Dr. Seus’s Mr. Grinch for a day – and by Lonzo Ball, who had on a full Batman get-up ahead of L.A.’s 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. While LeBron’s squad was the tightest headed into game time, it must be acknowledged that the New York Knicks’ Ron Baker as Thor and Enes Kanter as Venom, arguably made for the best Halloween tandem off of the court during October’s seasonal festivities.

Prior to Damian Lillard setting off this year’s dress-up trend by channeling the WWE’s ‘Attitude Era’ with a Stone Cold Steve Austin mask, last week, Baker and Kanter looked the part at a function sponsored by the Knicks’ Garden of DreamsFoundation. They got to have fun taking part in something positive, all the while donating some 225 costumes for the 31st of October.

Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018

Ultimately, the focus of most Halloween related NBA headlines was on LeBron, who a great many fans on social media found to bring a pretty menacing presence to Jason. If only they knew it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that they may have actually been looking at the “Friday the 13th” franchise’s next leading man.

In the very least, LeBron will have a hand in bringing the flick back to movie screens, even if it’s in the capacity of a producer. Just over one week ago Variety reported that the NBA great has been in talks to have his SpringHill Entertainment company deliver the reboot.

Hindsight may eventually show that there was some promotional value to LBJ choosing the particular costume he did.