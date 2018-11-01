How Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Shaped The Oscar De La Renta Resort 2018 Collection

Just as royal fans have come to know and love Meghan Markle, many have also done the same for her mother, Doria Ragland. She made a graceful appearance at the royal wedding, which was later followed up by an unusual attendance at her daughter’s first charity engagement. And it turns out that there are some interesting things that happened behind-the-scenes prior to the wedding that ensured that Doria would look her absolute best.

The designers from Oscar De La Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, spilled the beans on what it was like when they first received contact from the Markle team, detailed Us Weekly.

“Meghan Markle’s assistant sent us an email one night and said she would like to speak to you guys about something and this was a few months before the royal wedding so that was quite an alarming email to receive (laughs).”

The two thought that Meghan must have already figured out her wedding dress, and they were right. It turned out that the future duchess was searching for an American designer to be part of the wedding, and she wanted the duo to help create her mom’s look for the big day. Of course, they consented, and traveled to Los Angeles to do a fitting with the mom.

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Brought Snacks for Her Royal Wedding Outfit Designers https://t.co/Rc1Q1ttmtX pic.twitter.com/mneDi6u8iv — Beautynbridal (@beautynbridal) October 31, 2018

And when they all met for the first time, Ragland gave the designers healthy treats, which seemed to have worked to win them over. This is a similar tactic to what Meghan has reportedly used to gain the favor of young Prince Charlotte and Charles.

In the end, the designers gave Doria two choices. The mom chose the now-famous pistachio-green dress and jacket ensemble, which reportedly was such “a moment so major for the duo, that the look inspired their Resort 2018 collection.”

#MeghanMarkle's mom did the CUTEST thing for @OscardelaRenta's creative team while they made her dress for the royal wedding. https://t.co/04YsRIXjRG — InStyle (@InStyle) October 30, 2018

According to color consultant June McLeod, the color choice was also very meaningful. Doria wore the green outfit with a white hat, described Good Housekeeping.

“Green is the color of growth and rebirth. White symbolizes wholeness and unity — fitting for a wedding. White encourages one to be more open-minded, forgiving, and to accept new reality with greater clarity.”

Additionally, royal fans have a special place in their hearts for Doria, considering all of the embarrassing drama that has surrounded the rest of Markle’s American family. As half-siblings and dad, Thomas, continue to make ripples in the media, the mom continues to stay true to her daughter and stays far away from paparazzi and media outlets.