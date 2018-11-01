Pennsylvania Principal Resigns After Admitting He Stole Students’ Prescription Drugs Out Of Nurse’s Office

Michael Flick ‘acknowledged his involvement’ in the theft and is cooperating with officials.

Michael Flick has quit his job as the principal of a Pennsylvania high school after revealing that he helped himself to students’ prescription drugs that were being kept in the nurse’s office.

On October 24, the nurse at Malvern’s Great Valley High School noticed that there were pills missing from a cart that was locked up in her office and alerted authorities, reported NBC News.

An audit revealed that a total of 93 pills had been taken from six different prescription bottles that belonged to five different students at the school. The missing controlled substances were mainly drugs used to treat ADHD.

After surveillance footage caught Flick entering the locked room, police questioned him on Friday, October 26, and he admitted that he was the one who had stolen the drugs.

On Tuesday, October 30, the police arrested Flick and arraigned him on multiple theft and drug charges.

After posting bail, the 44-year-old married father of three wrote a resignation letter to the school district.

“I deeply regret any pain I may have caused, and I apologize to anyone who feels I have let them down,” Flick said, adding that he will seek treatment and rehabilitation to help him with his demons.

“I encourage anyone dealing with these issues to reach out for help. May our students view my experience as a reminder that seeking professional help is always the right decision.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he told officials that an automobile accident that he was involved in several years ago led to his drug addiction.

Flick had been a student at the school he later became principal of, graduating from Great Valley High in 1992. After attending Pennsylvania State University and Immaculata College, he taught special education. He worked as an assistant principal in two other school districts before landing back at Great Valley in 2009.

“This news comes as a tremendous shock to our school community, and there are many details that we are not able to share,” Great Valley School District Superintendent Regina Speaker Palubinsky stated in a letter to the parents of the school’s approximately 1,300 students.

“We will work through this difficult time. Mr. Flick’s intent was not to harm students, and he has asked that we share with you his apology and deep regrets.”

Dr. Heidi Capetola, who had served as Great Valley High’s assistant principal since 2012, has been named its new principal. She will work with Palubinsky and the school’s staff to help students understand the dangers of substance abuse and deal with any stress, mental health, and dependency issues that they may have.