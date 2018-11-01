Kylie Jenner Shares ‘Stormi Weather’ With Baby For Halloween

Kylie Jenner wrapped up her week of festive Halloween costumes with an adorable mother/daughter look.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her latest costume picture. Jenner donned a cloud dress from Jill Jacobs Studio according to her Instagram story. Meanwhile, she held her gold-attired daughter Stormi in one hand and a matching gold lightning bolt in another. Jenner and Stormi face each other in the image, and Stormi is reaching towards her mother’s blonde bob.

In her story, the lip kit mogul admitted that she had a lot of costumes happening for Halloween this year, and she told fans that she had one more to post. Then, she shared throwback clips of herself last October 29 dressed in a sparkly, short white dress with huge angel wings flowing down her back and to the ground. The look featured her baby bump, which she successfully hid from the world last year.

Because she didn’t show her bump to the world last year as she went through her well-hidden pregnancy, each time Kylie reveals a bit of her time from last year, fans love to see what she looked like while she expected her little girl.

According to the Inquisitr, so far this year, Jenner twinned with Stormi as matching pink butterflies. Then she debuted a couple of different Barbie looks complete with the box packaging. Next, came a sultry Victoria’s Secret-inspired costume, and finally, she and Stormi created a storm together. It’s been quite the year for Stormi’s first-ever Halloween.

Jenner and her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall, all donned the angel wings for Halloween today to become Victoria’s Secret models. Along with her Instagram post of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim wrote, “Thank you @VictoriasSecretfor sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol.”

In an hour, Jenner’s post of herself and her daughter in their Halloween costumes garnered over 1.3 million likes from the makeup mogul’s 118 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Her fans loved it too with several making cute plays on words like this follower who commented, “Sunny with a chance of STORMI.”

Another said, “Love a good Stormi moment.”

Of course, nobody could agree on which costume was Jenner’s best of the year, though each one had some significant pluses, which could be why the mother of one couldn’t narrow them down to one choice with so many great options.