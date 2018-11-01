Kim Kardashian Shares A Sexy Up-Close Pic Of Herself Wearing Her Victoria’s Secret-Themed Halloween Costume

No one can beat Kim Kardashian when it comes to leaving people jaw dropped and mesmerized, and the 38-year-old reality star does that on a near-daily basis through her super active social media accounts.

Kim recently shared an up-close picture of herself, wearing a white Victoria’s Secret-themed Halloween costume that drove her fans crazy.

Dressed up in a barely-there white lace thong which she paired with a matching low-cut bra and some white elaborate wings, Kim Kardashian pulled off a perfect Victoria’s Secret Angel look.

The exposing costume — which showcased Kim’s hourglass figure and accentuated her enviable cleavage and abs — garnered an overwhelming response from her fans. The picture in question amassed more than 945,000 likes and close to 9,000 comments within just 25 minutes of going live.

She also pouted in the picture and sent a virtual kiss to her fans. In return, fans showered Kimberly with thousands of kisses and hearts emojis and endless compliments on her amazing body and overall persona.

“Are u real? well…I believe in angels, so yes, you are,” one of her fans commented on the picture. Another one wrote that she can’t believe that a mother of three kids could have such an amazing body.

Other followers commented on how the bombshell looks stunning in every single picture and there is never a moment when she looks less than perfect.

“Kim Kardashian is, without any doubt, the definition of perfection.”

Kimberly wasn’t the only one to stun her fans with the VS Angel look, but as earlier reported by the Inquisitr, all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters donned the same VS themed outfit this Halloween to attend a party in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner all wore white lingerie with elaborate wings to flaunt their perfect bodies and drive their fans completely crazy. Except for Khloe, all the sisters took to their own social media accounts and posted their sexy pics from the theme party.

Kylie Jenner, in particular, shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram where she is seen admiring herself in the mirror, while Kendall Jenner shared a video where she looked amazingly sexy as she walked for the camera.

The Inquisitr report also revealed that it wasn’t only the L.A. Halloween party for which the sisters dressed up, but they have been in a Halloween mode all week as well. A quick scroll through their Instagram accounts shows that the girls posted different Halloween-themed photos to treat their fans to their unique style and persona.

Judging from the response of the public and considering that people look up to the Kardashians and the Jenners as their ultimate style icons, it looks like the VS Angel outfit will be a lot of girls’ theme party costume from now on.