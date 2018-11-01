Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amanda Blank Passes Away At 42

Amanda Blank, popular fitness trainer, has passed away suddenly at 42.

Amanda Blank, who went by Mandy, was a popular celebrity fitness trainer and bodybuilder. She acted as a fitness coach for many well-known stars to enable them to achieve the body of their dreams. According to People, Blank was found dead in her LA home on Monday at just 42-years-old.

It was her housekeeper that notified the police when she found Blank unresponsive in her bathtub. Although the true cause of her death is not yet known, the Los Angeles County Coroner has scheduled both a toxicology report and an autopsy to shed some light upon how she died. Police are not suspecting any foul play was involved at this time.

Blank found success at only 18-years-old when she placed 5th in World Fitness Olympia and soon after began making appearances in women’s fitness and bodybuilding magazines. Some of these publications include Oxygen Magazine, Glutes Magazine, and Muscle & Fitness Magazine. She would become the youngest competitor to win the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) World Championship and went on to achieve many other impressive fitness titles.

According to her website and blog, Mandy Blank Fitness, Blank helped train well-known celebrities, actors, athletes, and musicians. Just a few of her clients include Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Rourke, Marcus Allen, Michelle Monaghan, and Jordana Brewster.

Blank had a passion for health and fitness and found her true joy in sharing her knowledge with others. Her fitness program, the Body Blank Program, helped many people across the world to achieve their fitness goals through exercise regimens and nutrition. She designed her regimens to perfectly fit an individual’s life, and considered factors such as lifestyle, goal, level, and condition. She prided herself in making herself readily available to her clients and even provided VIA-text support and other forms of virtual coaching.

Aside from customized workout regimens, Blank also provided meal plans created to fit each individual fitness routine. She believed that it is never too late to reach your fitness goals and build a body you can feel truly healthy and confident in.

“I train everybody regardless of gender, age, shape or size. You’re never too old or too young to get started on your fitness and nutrition journey. Depending on your goals and condition. I give every customer/client a different formula according to what you need and want to accomplish through your journey with me,” she said.

Although Mandy Blank left the world far too soon, the inspiration and resources she created improved the lives and health of many across the globe.