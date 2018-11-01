‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Kyle Tells Summer To Back Off

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 31, brings the start of Halloween celebrations for Genoa City and a few residents end up with more tricks than treats.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decided to handle the repairs at Chancellor Park herself to preserve the Fab Four’s deadly secret. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) felt relief, but then immediately realized how awful it would be to dig up J.T.’s body and move it. Nikki hired trusty Arturo (Jason Canela) to repair the broken water pipe, but first he had to remove the statue, which meant the job would take place over two days, and give the women a chance to dig up the body overnight — Halloween night, so it wasn’t at all a creepy idea.

However, Jill (Jess Walton) popped up and refused to allow Arturo to take apart the statue, so he had to figure out how to move it without taking it apart. Jill stayed to watch the contractor in action, and Nikki stood watch too in order to make sure Jill didn’t figure out anything about J.T.’s body.

Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) both spoke with the same woman about taking Ashley’s place as a chemist at Jabot. Kerry Johnson (Alice Hunter) gave both men the runaround, so it came as a massive surprise when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrived at the meeting and introduced Kerry. According to Phyllis, the highly sought after chemist would only take the job if Phyllis became CEO of the cosmetics company. So much for the blood Abbott clause, because the company desperately needs Kerry to fill the void that Ashley left when she grabbed the patents and ran off to Paris earlier this week.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) went to the Club, and Kyle told Summer how her antics cost him his chance with Lola (Sasha Calle). Kyle went so far as to blame Summer for trying to tank his relationship with Lola purposefully. He basically called Summer a loser, and not surprisingly, that offended Summer. After all, she felt they were friends. While hate is a strong word, Kyle revealed that he didn’t like Summer. Ultimately, Kyle told Summer to leave both him and Lola alone for good, and Summer called him pitiful and went away.

Right then, Lola showed up, and she’d heard the whole thing Kyle said to Summer. They kissed, and Lola told him he still had a shot with her as long as he worked for it. Later Lola told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about Kyle, and Rey warned his sister to watch her back.

