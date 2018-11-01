McDonald’s New Triple Breakfast Stacks To Hit Menus In November

The menu's additions will be offered at McDonald's restaurants as early as tomorrow.

McDonald’s restaurants across the United States have been undergoing facelifts to become a more modern experience for customers, and as early as tomorrow, they will be seeing another change–this time to the fast-food chain’s popular breakfast menu.

Starting November 1, McDonald’s will introduce three “Triple Breakfast Stack” sandwiches for customers to indulge in, Business Insider reported.

According to CNBC, the sandwiches were inspired by fans of the chain and their tendency to swap items around to create customized meals.

“People have been hacking our menu for years–so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” Chef Mike Haracz, McDonald’s’ manager of culinary innovation, said in a statement. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next–you never know what might end up on our menu.”

In what are essentially “revamped versions” of the morning menu’s classic biscuit, McMuffin, and McGriddle sandwiches, their new counterparts will offer three times as much meat, containing not one, but two sausage patties and bacon, as well as an egg and two layers of cheese.

The secret's out. We were inspired by your love for menu hacks and our "Secret Menu," so we created a NEW breakfast item: Triple Breakfast Stacks. Big mornings are going to be stacked in your favor starting 11/1 ???? pic.twitter.com/6Gj9fwgysf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2018

According to internal documents shared with Business Insider, the sandwiches will be “a popular choice for meat lovers and people looking to grab a hearty breakfast on the go!”

The fast-food chain’s last major breakfast endeavor was 15 years ago when it rolled out its McGriddle sandwich. Since then, several other restaurants have entered the breakfast game, cutting into the dominance McDonald’s once had in the market.

“We’re still losing a little share,” CEO Steve Easterbrook said during a call with analysts on Tuesday. “It’s very competitive out there at breakfast.”

The new menu items, as well as a number of new deals including $1 Sausage McMuffins and coffee, represent McDonald’s “attempt to reclaim its breakfast dominance.”

In 2015, the fast-food chain announced they would be serving their popular breakfast menu 24-hours a day, prompting sales of the coveted morning treats that were once unavailable after 10 a.m. to surge, CNN reported.

But with the introduction of other competing fast-food breakfast menus, such as Taco Bell with their naked egg taco and Dunkin’ Donuts’ two-for-five sandwich deal, McDonald’s has seen a decline in customers in the United States, especially during the early morning hours.

Over the past couple of years, the company has tried a number of strategies to boost its business. They have modernized their restaurants by implementing self-order kiosks, begun offering delivery services and added a number of new products, such as their buttermilk crispy chicken tenders, which CNN reported was responded to “enthusiastically” by customers.

According to CNN, Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy thinks McDonald’s has a good chance of turning things around.

“With a little bit of focus [McDonald’s] can get right back in,” he said.