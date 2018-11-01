Kylie Jenner Turns Into A Victoria’s Secret Angel For Halloween, Shows Plenty Of Skin In Racy Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner is an angel this Halloween — so to speak.

The reality television star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a very racy snap of her Halloween costume, which consisted of a bra and see-through bodysuit with a giant pair of feathered wings. The picture was an immediate hit, garnering thousands of likes and comments from her nearly 120 million followers.

“Killing it” one person wrote.

“Stunning” another added

In another snap, Kylie revealed that she had actually borrowed the outfit from Victoria’s Secret and Candace Swanepoel. It’s not clear when the outfit was worn — there are images of Swanepoel wearing a similar bodysuit but with larger wings — but it’s likely that someone the stature of Kylie Jenner would be able to get her hands on an original, especially since her sister Kendall was a regular in the annual Victoria’s Secret show.

Kendall appeared in 2016 but was quietly dropped from the show the next year, and Us Weekly shed some light on the likely reason for it.

“But why will the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star be absent this year? Jenner is a brand ambassador for lingerie line La Perla, she confirmed in a Tuesday, August 29, Instagram post. Although she has yet to comment specifically on the connection between that and the VSFS, one can see how representing two lingerie giants might create a conflict of interest.”

The snap Kylie Jenner shared on Halloween evening wasn’t a surprise to fans of the Kardashians, as the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan had already been photographed in their matching Victoria’s Secret outfits earlier in the day in Los Angeles. But Kylie’s Instagram picture was the first up-close picture of the youngest sister, and garnered quite a bit of attention from her fans.

Kourtney Kardashian had also shared a picture of all five of the sisters rocking their skimpy Halloween outfits.

For Kylie Jenner, Halloween was a week-long celebration of some innovative and often skimpy costumes. Earlier in the week she posed as real-life Barbie, even coming wrapped up in a box.

And not long before that, Kylie shared a picture of herself and daughter Stormi wearing matching butterfly costumes — though the 21-year-old’s was just a bit more revealing than her baby daughter.

The racy Victoria’s Secret snap shared on Wednesday could likely be the last Halloween picture that Kylie Jenner shares for this year, but fans of the reality star will still be able to follow her Instagram feed for all the other revealing pictures she shares on a regular basis.