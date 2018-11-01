Sofia Richie Reportedly Questions Relationship With Scott Disick Over Lack Of PDA On Social Media, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie has been reported to have different insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Scott Disick. After all, Scott has recently spent lots of time with his kids and ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Not only that, Sofia is rumored to be wondering about Scott’s social media usage. In particular, she’s wondering why he hasn’t shared more couple photos of the two together, detailed Hollywood Life. One theory she has is that Disick doesn’t want to make Kourtney jealous, but it’s hard to know for sure.

“Sofia is super confident in her relationship with Scott, but sometimes she gets sad he when he does not share more photos of them together on his social media account… She sees posting their pics as a way of proclaiming her love for him, and she gets disappointed when Scott does not do the same for her.”

At the same time, it’s not like Sofia is posting pictures of Scott on Instagram either. Unlike some couples that constantly post lovey-dovey pics, the two have kept their PDA to a minimum on social media. Sofia hasn’t featured Scott in a post since October 6 though, and it’s been much longer than that since Scott shared a pic of Richie. It’s been as long as last January when Disick posted a couples photo.

And due to that, Sofia does have a point, because a casual scroll through her boyfriend’s Instagram doesn’t reveal their relationship. The plus side could be that the couple can enjoy some privacy in their relationship. But if there are worries about making his ex jealous, that’s something that the two might need to address in the future.

In the meantime, the model is keeping her Instagram game on point. From bikini snaps to cute selfies, Sofia is keeping her fans engaged and updated. Her latest selfie showed her with one eye closed and tongue sticking out. Richie captioned it “hello,” as she wore her hair back in a tight ponytail and wore dark eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her jewelry was on display, including multiple earrings, some bracelets, and a necklace.

Richie also posted a picture of herself and a koala, where the two seemed to come close to almost touch noses. And as fans suspected, she’s in Australia, as she later followed up with a bikini snap in front of the Sydney Opera House. Fans sent her tons of love, with one suggesting that Scott was a “professional photographer” who took the photo.