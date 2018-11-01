Chanel West Coast Flaunts Curves In Beaded Rainbow Minidress On Instagram

Chanel West Coast looked colorful and pretty in her latest Instagram post, which shows her sitting on a couch in a multi-colored and beaded minidress. The piece had long sleeves and was fairly short, just barely covering her derriere. It was in a multitude of pastel-like rainbow colors, and glittered in the light. Chanel’s bright pink long wig matched the outfit well, and she told her fans that she was “sittin pretty.” Fans agreed that she looked pretty in the photo. The rapper also wore some blue eyeshadow, which completed the colorful ensemble.

West Coast also shared several pictures from a recent gig, where she wore all pink: a corset-type tank top with a matching skirt. Both the top and bottom featured a belt with a heart buckle, as Chanel also flaunted her abs. There were also photos of her alongside Minus Gravity, who was part of the performance.

While Chanel is enjoying her success now, it hasn’t been without its challenges. In the summer of 2017, the rapper opened up about what it’s like to be a female hip hop artist to TooFab.

“It’s hard being a woman in the hip-hop game, but I’m lucky to have good people around me who have had my back. It’s actually less about race and more about being a woman.”

And it turns out that in her opinion, some of the issues can be with fellow female hip hop artists.

While it may seem natural for the women to band together in a male-dominated industry, it looks like that’s not necessarily the case.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that.”

Of course we don’t know which “few” artists she’s referring to, and the interview was given some time ago, so there’s a chance the scene has changed since then.

Chanel has also had to build up her career after she was first known for her role on Ridiculousness. The show has no direct affiliation with hip hop or music, so it was something different than what her fans from the show might have expected. The rapper still makes regular appearances on the show.