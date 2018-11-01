NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Trade Three Players And Draft Pick For Otto Porter Jr., Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Pacers consider trading for Otto Porter Jr.?

The Washington Wizards continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season and are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 1-6 record. In their recent loss to the lowly Sacramento Kings, John Wall can’t help but express his frustration and blame their struggle to “guys that’s worried about getting shots,” per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Some people believe that one of the players John Wall is talking about is Otto Porter Jr. If their struggles continue, the drama surrounding the Wizards is expected to worsen which could force the management to make a tough decision regarding their roster. The Wizards will have a hard time finding a trade partner for Wall because of his current contract, while they are unlikely to move Bradley Beal anytime soon.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes the likely trade candidate for the Wizards is Otto Porter Jr.

“Washington may never be able to deal Wall, who won’t even start the first year of his mega-extension until next season. Beal is a better value, but he’s too young and too good to cut loose. If Porter goes, Kelly Oubre Jr. might be ready to soak up his minutes at both forward spots. That means the Wizards don’t necessarily need a small forward in return for Porter and his max salary. With this Indiana deal, they can snag depth, shooting and youth instead—while clearing up their books a bit. Porter is a fine player, but he’s struggled this season.”

The Wizards are 1-4 and John Wall and Bradley Beal are already calling out their teammates. https://t.co/255A3yLino — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) October 27, 2018

If the Wizards make him officially available on the trade market, one of the NBA teams who could express an interest in acquiring Otto Porter Jr. is the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Pacers will be sending Cory Joseph, Domantas Sabonis, Bojan Bogdanovic, and a protected first-round pick to the Wizards for Porter Jr. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, it will definitely help both teams in addressing the issues on their roster. The departure of Otto Porter Jr. will enable the Wizards to give the role as starting small forward to Kelly Oubre Jr. The potential trade assets they could acquire from the Pacers will give them depth, shooting, and youth.

Meanwhile, a change in scenery and moving out of the shadows of John Wall and Bradley Beal could help Otto Porter Jr. regain his confidence and give him more opportunity to unleash his full potential. Only having Victor Oladipo as their main man, Porter Jr. is expected to have a bigger role on the offensive end of the floor in Indiana than in Washington.