Instagram Fitness Model Ana Cheri Shows Off In Naughty Schoolgirl Costume For Provocative Halloween Post

Fitness model Ana Cheri treated her 11.5 million Instagram followers to a revealing look at her Halloween costume, a Catholic schoolgirl uniform.

While Ana Cheri may not have the famous name of a Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski or other Instagram superstars, the 32-year-old Playboy centerfold-turned personal trainer has become one of the social media platform’s most successful fitness models, piling up 11.5 million followers and building a fortune, according to The Wealth Record, of about $3.5 million.

But her popularity depends not only on her fitness tips and workout posts, but on her frequent, revealing Instagram shots in which she shows off the body that she works diligently to maintain — even on Halloween. In her latest post, the Anaheim, California, native revealed her costume for this year, and the costume also revealed plenty of Cheri, as she dressed up in a schoolgirl’s uniform, complete with plaid skirt and even eyeglasses.

“Ana Cheri is the biggest name in fitness modelling at the moment,” The Daily Mail reported. “The California-based modelhas posed for Playboy and promotes weight-loss and body-building products for Shredz. She also has her own range of fitness videos.”

Cheri captioned her latest Instagram post simply, “Happy Halloween,” complete with emoji figures of a Jack-o-Lantern, and a ghost. The post had received nearly 360,000 “like” in the first seven hours that it appeared on Cheri’s Instagram page.

Earlier this year, Cheri placed third on a list of the Top 10 Most Influential Instagram lingerie models, selected by the ladies’ undergarment maker Bluebella, according to The Daily Mail. She placed behind winner Candice Swanepoel and runner-up Alexis Ren, the current Dancing With the Stars contestant who as Inquisitr has reported, has not exactly been shy about posting her own suggestive posts on Instagram.

But Cheri managed to place one slot higher than another Instagram star, Abigail Ratchford, whose own Instagram page may feature some of the least-clad images among any of her online colleagues and competitors.

In addition to posing in lingerie on her Instagram page, Cheri has also promoted her swimsuit calendar, both on her AnaCheri.com website, where she sells the 2019 “Paradise” calendar featuring photographs of the model clad, or not-so-clad in barely there swimwear, and on her Instagram page, in shots such as the one below, which accumulated about 245,000 “likes” in the one day it has been on the page.

On October 20, she posted a similar Instagram snap in one-piece swimwear.

But posting such photos can sometimes lead to controversy. According to the Denver-based Westword newspaper, Cheri is now involved in a lawsuit against Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Colorado Springs strip club, which she says has used her photos to promote the club with it her authorization — giving the public the mistaken impression that she is a stripper.