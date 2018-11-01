Teresa Giudice’s Father Taken Back To Hospital Just Days After Being Discharged

Days after leaving the hospital, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s father Giacinto Gorga was rushed back this morning, according to Radar. Gorga was hospitalized last week for pneumonia and was headed home from the hospital, only to return after having another setback.

Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga confirmed that his father was back in the hospital.

“Yes, he’s back in the hospital,” Joe Gorga said. “He’s alright, a little bit of pneumonia again. Hopefully in a couple of days he’ll be out.”

Teresa Guidice and Joe Gorga lost their mother Antonia Gorga in March last year at the age of 66. Gorga suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and battled with pneumonia before her death.

“I miss her so much, and it’s just the hardest thing. Life’s good, and life sucks. I needed my mom still. She was 66,” Giudice said. “She was too young.”

At the time, Giacinto Gorga also caught pneumonia, eventually recovering and moving in with Giudice and her daughters after his wife’s death.

“He got pneumonia because he was visiting her every day. If I could take anything, I wish this never happened to me. Like everything else that’s happened to me, I don’t even care. This is the hardest thing that I ever had to deal with in my life,” Giudice said.

Understandably, the family is concerned about Gorga’s health, according to a source close to them. The 46-year-old star has been spending time at the hospital with her father. On Saturday, she and her brother posted pictures and videos to their Instagram page and stories, showing them joking and playing around with the ailing Gorga.

Gorga’s health struggle comes just as Giudice’s husband Joe was ordered to be deported following his prison sentence. Currently, Giudice is in prison, serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

Giudice is appealing the deportation ruling, which was handed down on October 10. The Giudices have 30 days to decide how to handle the immigration court’s decision.

“We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now. We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said.

The reality TV alum has said that divorce isn’t even a consideration for the couple. Whatever happens, they will be sticking together.

“It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it,” she said.