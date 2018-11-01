’90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Has Lost More Than 40 Pounds Since Divorce From Luis Mendez

The reality star recently revealed her weight loss secret in an Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins has recently shared her unbelievable weight loss journey with the public.

The 43-year-old celeb took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that she has lost more than 40 pounds over the course of just six months, per a report by People.

The reality show participant said that she has had a struggle with weight loss and tried everything in the past. She also revealed her weight loss secret and said that she’s been drinking the detox tea, Teami Blends, on a daily basis. She added that she even got her colleagues to use the tea.

In April, she shared a post on Instagram about her weight loss journey and revealed that she had lost 32 pounds since starting the detox tea program.

Hopkins originally starred on two seasons of the Lifetime reality series called Double Divas. Later on, she appeared on Season 5 of TLC’s famous show 90 Day Fiancé which chronicled her long-distance relationship and marriage with Luis Mendez, per Famous Birthdays.

Per People, Hopkins is from Woodstock Georgia, while Mendez is from the Dominican Republic. The couple met in a bar where he worked while she was on a trip. In less than two months, he proposed to her.

Mendez and Hopkins got married in July 2017 but separated by January 2018. They finalized the divorce in May, and Mendez recently told In Touch that the two have not been in contact with each other at all. Mendez has remarried.

“I just want to be happy. I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay,” he told In Touch.

Following his interview with the magazine, there was a lot of drama on social media. Hopkins, therefore, decided to take to Instagram and tell people that she has moved on and her ex-husband’s marriage hasn’t affected her life in any way.

“For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good. Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good,” she said, per In Touch.