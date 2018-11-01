Hugh Jackman Slammed On Social Media For Friendship With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner

Hugh Jackman has received backlash on social media for some recent comments that he made about his friendship with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. In an interview with Variety about his role in political drama The Front Runner Jackman discussed the fact that Ivanka and Jared were at his recent birthday party.

“I’ve known those guys for 15 years,” he revealed, “and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.”

Variety tweeted the story with a focus on the Jackman/Trump/Kushner angle and the responses were critical of the Australian actor.

“We’re fully at a point where you’re cancelled by association,” wrote Twitter user Kevin Lazaroff.

Another person commented that Wolverine, a character that Jackman played for years, would not have been friends with President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law.

“Wolverine would smell those two for the slime they are,” Twitter user Kenneth Jimenez commented.

Jackman’s privilege as a wealthy famous actor was also mentioned.

“Imagine having this amount of privilege and an in with key ‘policy advisors’ and not using it for good because it might ruin your birthday party,” tweeted Monica Ghuman.

As the Washington Post reports, Jackman recently turned 50 and celebrated his birthday at Urban Zen in New York, designer Donna Karan’s store in the West Village.

Hugh Jackman says that he doesn't talk politics with friends Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner https://t.co/ByrQS98Fa0 pic.twitter.com/NqLhNgUcfd — Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2018

As he said in the Variety interview, he has been friends with the couple for 15 years. According to the Post, Jackman and his wife were seen in Ivanka’s now-defunct jewelry store in 2011. Trump and Kushner were later seen at a theater performance by Jackman later that week.

The Post also notes that Jackman once called Ivanka a lovely friend on Twitter.

Kushner and Trump are well known for their celebrity connections. Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum was at their wedding nine years ago, while fashion model Karlie Kloss is related to them by marriage as she recently wed Kushner’s brother, Joshua, after they dated for five years.

The Post reports that they may have connected with Hugh Jackman through Wendi Deng, Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife. Deng was reportedly the matchmaker that brought Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump together.

While Hugh Jackman is still proud to be open about his friendship with Kushner and Trump, one of their celebrity friends has distanced herself from them now that Donald Trump is the president.

The Express reports that Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum has been critical of the Trumps on social media even though she attended Ivanka’s wedding nine years ago.