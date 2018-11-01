A New Study Discusses The Link Between A Vegan Diet And Weight Loss

There’s been plenty of hype in the media recently surrounding the vegan diet. Many YouTube stars as well as professional athletes and other celebrities have revealed that they have introduced plant-based diets into their lives. Vegan options are now carried at many big-name grocery stores. While in the past consumers would likely have to take a trip to a health food store to find a variety of good vegan options, major supermarkets have been catching up to the trend and marketing their new healthier options.
Some have questioned whether or not this diet is really all it has been cracked up to be. According to Today, a recent study published in the British Medical Journal has helped to shed some light onto this diet and the effects it could have upon weight loss.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Nashville!! ???? I had wayyy too much fun with @kelliepickler and @benaarontv talking #SimpleFoodRemedies on today's episode of @picklerandben!???? I featured my Lentil Hummus (from the new book ???? !) made with ingredients to help lift brain fog???? and sharpen your smarts✨—and they loved it!???? #phew #PicklerandBen [Get the recipe on JoyBauer.com‼️]
This study involved 11 clinical trials and focused on the diets of people in their 50s. Researchers compared vegan diets with other diets to determine the effect that a plant-based diet could have on weight loss. They were particularly interested to see how veganism might prove to be beneficial to those living with type 2 diabetes. The study indicated that a plant-based diet change radically improved participants’ ability to manage their diabetes and achieve a healthy weight. Not only were those that took up the plant-based diet able to live a better quality of life, but many were also able to cut back on the medication they were taking to cope with their diabetes.
Dr. Roshini Raj, a contributor for Today, came on the show to discuss the benefits of plant-based diets in terms of lowering your chance of developing a variety of health problems. Although many popular diets today place an emphasis on decreasing your intake of carbohydrates, it is actually what you replace the carbs with that makes the difference. Many people might be making up for their lower carb intake with other unhealthy things such as animal fat, thus causing them not to achieve the weight loss they are hoping for. “We’re talking about things like heart disease, cancer, stroke, all of these causes of death seem to be reduced if you have a moderate, not a low carb intake. We’re learning that the plant based diet is the best thing to do,” Dr. Raj said.
View this post on Instagram
What a great week!???? ICYMI on @megyntoday: 3 people followed my #FoodRemedies plan for a few short weeks; Naomi and John chose the belly fat section and Courtney chose to boost her energy????. Spoiler: they all gained energy, lost weight (more than 30 collective pounds!), and feel amazing‼️Head to Today.com to see their fantastic results, learn what they ate????, and get the recipes????!! And click the link in my bio to get your ???? copy!!✨ . . . ????: @photonate ⚡️
Another contributor for Today, nutritionist Joy Bauer, came on the show to share her own tips at weight loss through a plant-based diet, including great recipes that burn fat and increase energy.