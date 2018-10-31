Demi Lovato Will Stay In Rehab Until The End Of This Year, Per ‘Us Weekly:’ She’s ‘Doing Well’

It looks like Demi Lovato will be staying in rehab longer than some had anticipated.

Just three months out from the drug overdose that nearly took her life, the singer is reportedly committed to the rehab process and is doing rather well. A source dished to Us Weekly that Lovato has her plans for rehab set and she’s very focused on getting herself better.

“Demi is planning to stay in rehab through the end of the year and is doing well and focused on herself. She is committed to the rehabilitation process.”

Another source close to the singer claims that Lovato has plans to get her career back on track after the New Year, but she is currently taking things day by day and will remain in rehab for the remainder of the year. After that, Lovato “will come back hard in the new year, but as of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year.”

Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, also gave fans an update on Lovato and how she is faring in rehab. As the Inquisitr shared, Dianna said that Demi has been sober for 90 days and she’s very proud of her because her addiction is a disease and it’s hard work to fight it.

“It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts,” she said.

In the interview, Demi’s mom also shared that she knew that Lovato was not sober in the months leading up to her overdose and second rehab stint, though she said that she didn’t know the specifics of how bad it was. As fans of the singer know, Lovato overdosed on July 24 at her home in the Los Angeles area. Luckily, Demi was able to pull through after being found unconscious, but she was forced to stay in the hospital for two weeks.

Later, Demi broke her silence to her fans on August 5, where she informed them on Instagram that she is working on getting help for herself and she needed to take a bit of a break from it all. In addition to thanking her family, friends, and fans for all of the support that she received during her hospitalization, she also shared that her journey with addiction is far from over.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It’s something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

This is Demi’s second stint in rehab. Her first came back in 2010.