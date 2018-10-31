‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis Gets Her Way

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 1, bring a shock for the Abbott when Jabot gets a new CEO. Plus, Billy and Nick find themselves disappointed for Halloween.

Things look bleak for Billy (Jason Thompson) after Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wins the CEO position, according to She Knows Soaps. Billy plans to come out on top, though, instead of revert to gambling. Sure, he’s dealing with a lot right now after losing his job and his relationship, but he’s in rehab and working hard to pull everything back together.

Plus, Billy has Halloween and trick or treating with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the kids to look forward to. The new CEO board meeting at Jabot takes a long time, though, and it seems like Billy may end up losing out on family time as well. Of course, he doesn’t realize that Victoria has other pressing things to deal with like digging up J.T.’s grave.

Phyllis, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) plan to dig up JT’s grave after they break away from their respective family and work commitments. Although Jill (Jess Walton) nearly put a wrench in the plans, Nikki finally convinces her to leave, and then Nikki gets things underway for the Fab Four’s gruesome task.

Happy #Halloween from all of us at #YR! ???? In case you need some ideas for a costume – here are looks from some of Genoa City's best Halloween soirées. ???? pic.twitter.com/wCafvc6cUB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 31, 2018

It’s a massive struggle for Victoria to consider moving the father of her son’s dead body. She knows it has to be done, but given all Victoria and J.T. have been through over the years, this task is almost impossible.

Plus, when it comes time to get down to business digging, Sharon (Sharon Case) is nowhere to be found. Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to use Halloween to win Sharon back. He even shares his plans with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) who’s bound to be disappointed because once she finally arrives at Crimson Lights, Sharon absolutely refuses to put on the costume that Nick brought for her so that they could have a complete family costume going on.

Although Nick thinks Sharon has her eyes set on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon insists this is only about him and his cheating. The fact is, Sharon doesn’t think what she had with Nick is worth fighting for anymore.

Of course, the Inquisitr Y&R spoilers indicate that there is a possibility for a future between Sharon and Rey too. Vilasuso told Soap Opera Digest, “Rey’s feelings for Sharon are definitely growing. He’s a standup guy but also only human, and the heart wants what the heart wants.” Rey’s wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez0) may have something to say about that, though, because she’ll show up in Genoa City on Monday, November 12.