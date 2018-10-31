Demi Rose Rocks Stunning ‘Mortal Kombat’ Costume In New Halloween-Related Photos

The week of Halloween gives hot celebrities a great opportunity to get wild and dress provocatively and that has definitely been the case for British Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby. The 23-year-old rocked some buzzworthy looks for events over the weekend and now she has just shared her latest costume for Halloween itself.

Demi Rose Mawby has been setting Instagram on fire lately with her frequent and sexy posts. She is known for sharing photos of herself in bikinis or unique bathing suits, but she’s been mixing it up a little bit in recent updates. By the looks of things, her latest pictures may quickly become favorites of her millions of fans.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Demi Rose garnered a lot of attention last weekend at the KISS Haunted House event. She wore what she dubbed a “dark angel” costume to the party and it perfectly accentuated all of her infamous curves.

Now, Mawby is shaking things up with different, but still stunning, costumes. In her Instagram Stories, Demi shared a shot showing her wearing a look somewhat similar to her dark angel costume. She had purple-gray hair and a black bodysuit on with thigh-high black boots.

The model was wearing eye makeup similar to the style she’s had on in her earlier Halloween-related shots and the bodysuit had a plunging neckline that accentuated her ample bosom. While that look surely got her Instagram followers buzzing, photos she posted just a few minutes later have really taken off.

In this latest post, Mawby is dressed as a character from the Mortal Kombat video game. She is wearing a stunning and revealing blue bodysuit that shows her taut abs and plenty of cleavage, and she’s got on a wig of very dark brunette hair that really transforms her appearance.

Fans can see a full-body picture of the look in the second photo Demi posted and she’s got thigh-high blue boots on along with long blue gloves and a sheer blue cape. The bodysuit showcases all of Mawby’s infamous curves and she went with a blue eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick.

Demi Rose has amassed a following of 7.7 million people on Instagram and this Mortal Kombat look snagged nearly 100,000 likes in just under an hour. Hundreds of fans commented on the look and they couldn’t believe how stunning she looked. The model recently shared an enticing clip of her current workout routine, and based on this latest Halloween costume she’s wearing, her efforts are clearly paying off.

Mawby didn’t share any details about what she planned to do with her Halloween evening, and she may ultimately keep it relatively mellow as she had shared via her Insta Stories that her puppy just had surgery. However, given Demi Rose’s jaw-dropping Mortal Kombat costume, it seems certain she’ll be hitting a hotspot of some sort in London and her fans hope she’ll share additional shots of it soon.