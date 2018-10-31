Bernie Sanders: Donald Trump Is ‘The Most Racist, Sexist, Homophobic, Bigoted President In History’

Sanders made the remarks during a campaign event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders viciously attacked President Donald Trump late Tuesday, calling him “the most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history,” The Hill reports.

Sanders, who recently embarked on a nine-state tour working with Democratic Party candidates across the United States, said that candidates, volunteers, and campaign staffers are “working to make sure that the agenda of the most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history will go nowhere because Democrats will control the House and the Senate.”

Sanders made the remarks during a campaign event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous.

According to Vox, Ben Jealous and Sanders have a lot in common: Both Sanders and Jealous are progressives and support free in-state college tuition, Medicare for all, and a number of other firmly progressive policies.

If Jealous wins, he would become the first black governor of Maryland in history. However, although he managed to beat a slew of established Democratic Party candidates in the primary, Jealous is facing a tough challenge in race against incumbent Republican Larry Hogan.

Elected in 2014, Hogan has consistently maintained high approval ratings.

Polling data published by RealClearPolitics shows that Jealous is still trailing Hogan, however. The sitting Republican leads his challenger by 18.7 percentage points.

The region’s leading news outlet, Baltimore Sun, endorsed Hogan, arguing that the incumbent Republican has adopted “as many moderate — or even liberal — positions on issues as he has conservative stances.”

Bernie Sanders, who lost in the 2016 Democratic Party primary to Hillary Clinton, has reportedly been eyeing a 2020 presidential run. However, the Vermont senator recently made it clear that he has not made up his mind on whether to run for president again, according to Townhall.

Bernie Sanders: Trump is the "most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history" https://t.co/5EMwmxTy1Q pic.twitter.com/Y7TOXGvENV — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2018

“The simple truth is I have not made that decision. But I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I may not run. I may. But on the other hand, I may not,” he said, asserting that he remains focused on midterms for the time being.

Unlike some of his party colleagues, Bernie Sanders appears to be cautious about making bold predictions ahead of the midterms.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Vermont progressive said that “which party controls the U.S. House will come down to a very few seats,” adding that he does not believe that there is going to be a “great blue wave.”

Although hesitant to make optimistic predictions, Sanders described the upcoming election as “the most important” midterms in the history of the United States, according to ABC News, remaining focused on the issues that Ben Jealous has been campaigning on.