Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Add Fuel To Relationship Rumors

While the seriousness of their relationship remains up in the air, it appears that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s romance is still going strong, according to reports from E! Online.

The couple was photographed outside of the London restaurant and club Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night, with the pair having a late night as the 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress were caught hopping into a car at 3 a.m. on the way to a hotel, according to reports.

Rumors started to fly about the couple back in July, when they were first spotted together sharing another late night in London as they spent the evening at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they watched the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before heading across the street to SoHo House where they spent the rest of the night. Upon leaving, the pair walked home together, where according to reports, things got hot and heavy. “Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” one eyewitness told E! News. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it.”

At the time, upon E! News‘ investigation, a source revealed that the couple was purely “casual” and that Pattinson “isn’t looking for anything serious right now.” The source went on to add, “Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together,”

Staying out until 3 a.m. together? Yeah, they're good. https://t.co/WDOcRQlrXR — E! News (@enews) October 31, 2018

As their relationship progressed into September, the source revealed that the couple had begun to spend most of their time together when Pattinson was taking breaks from the filming of the upcoming film The King, along with adding that whenever he was spending time in Waterhouse’s hometown of London the pair were inseparable.

Neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse has provided any comment to clear up the nature of their relationship.

Pattinson had previously been in a long-term relationship with the singer FKA twigs, one that even included an engagement, until they split in late 2017, while Waterhouse had been dating the actor Diego Luna until their breakup, also in 2017. Since then, Pattinson has been rumored to have been in a string of relationships, none juicer than his rumored romance with pop superstar Katy Perry. Waterhouse has also been rumored to be dating the ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lawrence, director Darren Aronofsky, but has come out to categorically deny any relationship between the pair.