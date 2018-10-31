Arsenio Hall Reveals ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Is Happening

Comedian Arsenio Hall was the guest host of the Halloween episode of The Talk on October 31 and he revealed some major news about a sequel to one of his most beloved films.

The CBS show’s usual co-hosts — Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve — were busy performing in costumes of major music legends for the series’ fourth annual Rocktober Lip Sync War and needed the former late-night talker to emcee the event.

After Eve — who dressed as Janet Jackson from her “Escapade” music video and performed the clip’s elaborate dance scene — won the battle, the Talk ladies asked Hall if the rumors were true that his 1988 hit movie Coming to America was getting a sequel.

“It’s definitely happening,” revealed the 62-year-old actor.

“Recently, I had lunch with Eddie Murphy and he had just sat down with Kenya Barris, who created black-ish and, for Tiffany [Haddish] and Queen Latifah, he wrote Girls Trip. He’s an amazing writer. He’s writing what’s going to be called Coming 2 America.”

The studio audience went wild with hoots and applause.

Over the years, Coming to America has become a cult favorite among movie lovers. The funny film starred Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Hall as his friend Semmi. The story followed the two — who traveled to Queens, New York, from the fictional African country Zamunda — as they tried to find a suitable woman for the prince to marry.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Eriq La Salle, and Louie Anderson co-starred in the film.

Coming to America is also known for having its leading men, Murphy and Hall, playing several other characters in the flick. Even though those roles were minor in terms of the plot, the talented actors’ undercover portrayals led to some of the most laugh-out-loud scenes. Through the magic of costumes and makeup, many filmgoers at the time didn’t even know that it was them up on the silver screen.

There has been talk of a sequel for quite a long time now, and it’s about time that fans got an update.

In the late 1980s, a television pilot based on the movie was created for CBS. In Living Color star Tommy Davidson starred in it as one of Akeem’s younger siblings, Prince Tariq, who was sent to the United States to attend college, according to Splinter. However, the series was never picked up.

Hall did not say when Coming 2 America will begin shooting.