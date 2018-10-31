Sarah Jessica Parker Confesses That She Doesn’t Know What ‘Hocus Pocus’ Is About

'I remember the filming of it, I just don't remember what the movie is about.'

She may have starred on the hit film Hocus Pocus over 25 years ago, but that doesn’t quite mean that Sarah Jessica Parker knows what it was about.

The actress has been making her press rounds in recent weeks to promote her film Here and Now. Parker has made plenty of appearances already and just last night Us Weekly shares that the former Sex and the City actress made her way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. There, she made a shocking confession about one of her most well-known films, Hocus Pocus.

“I remember the filming of it, I just don’t remember what the movie is about as much because I’ve only seen the movie … three witches, I’ve been told that. And apparently I’m not very bright, my character isn’t very bright, but I fly and sing and I think I like to suck the life … I think I like to kill chil-… I don’t know.”

SJP also joked that she really enjoyed making the movie partly because she liked flying. This prompted Colbert to joke around a little bit with Sarah.

“You know you’re not actually a witch, right?” he asked.

Parker then went on to explain that she enjoyed being hoisted up in the air when she shot scenes. In fact, she claims that she liked it so much that while other people took breaks from filming or breaks for lunch, she would just stay suspended in the air and take it all in.

This year, Hocus Pocus celebrated its 25th anniversary since the movie came out in 1993. Parker starred alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as they all played the now iconic Sanderson sisters. Bette Midler also spoke recently about the film’s milestone anniversary at a recent event, as the Inquisitr shared.

This past week, Midler attended her annual charity event titled “Hulaween,” where she dished on a number of topics including the hit film Hocus Pocus. But the actress shocked many in attendance — confessing that she hadn’t watched the film since the ’90s!

“I do not watch it regularly. In fact, I had not seen it in at least 20 years. I watched it the other night, the night before the [25th] anniversary, because I said, ‘You know what, I better look at this again.’ So I watched it, and I loved it! I loved it!”

This month, the movie has been playing regularly on Freeform and the cast even got together for a reunion special hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher. The special was filmed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the event included behind-the-scenes secrets, a fun costume contest, and even special appearances and video messages from virtually the entire cast.

Cheers to 25 more years of Hocus Pocus replays.