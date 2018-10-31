Meghan Markle Dons A See-Through Skirt In Royal Wardrobe Malfunction As Some Wonder If It Was Intentional

Meghan Markle has been reportedly pushing the limits of royal protocol during her first international tour with Prince Harry, including certain wardrobe choices showing skin, and displaying tons of PDA.

Now, the duchess seems to have intentionally or unintentionally shown way more skin than is typical for royals in a sheer blue skirt. And it wasn’t questionable whether it was a see-through skirt or not. Photos from her walkabout during her final stop in New Zealand reveal she was wearing a blue bodysuit or some sort of blue bottoms, as described by Cosmopolitan.

“That didn’t stop Meghan from going all out with her final look of the trip: a Givenchy sweater paired with a gorgeous skirt. Thaaaaat was completely and FULLY see-through.”

But it’s left some wondering if the skirt was a wardrobe malfunction at all, as The Cut raised the question and echoed Cosmopolitan‘s opinion that the duchess looked great in the outfit.

Whatever the case, Meghan was spotted later on in the day sporting a giant puffy jacket, the Givenchy sweater, and some skinny jeans.

It’s hard to know what actually transpired. If it was an intentional outfit, it’s certainly pushing the limits of royal protocol. While it’s common for dress codes to be more lax during overseas tours, a sheer skirt is in line with celebrity trends rather than royal tradition.

And what’s does the Queen think? We don’t know for sure, but a source revealed earlier in the tour that she was ok with Meghan “doing her own thing,” detailed the Inquisitr. But that was before the skirt came along, so we’ll have to see if any new information is shared in the near future.

But at the same time, others are sure it was a wardrobe malfunction. For example, this was Harper’s Bazaar‘s theory.

“However, rather than being a straightforward wardrobe malfunction, it seems as though Meghan’s Givenchy skirt is made from a fabric which often appears transparent, especially in bright light. As Meghan was on an outdoor walkabout meeting with fans in Rotorua, New Zealand, it seems as though the bright sunlight unexpectedly made the pleated skirt seem see-through.”

And certainly, if Harper’s is right, then it was just a mistake that was hard to gauge until it was too late.

The duchess also has been criticized by an etiquette expert for sticking her hands in her pockets, so we’ll see if additional comments are made about the skirt.