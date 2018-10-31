Minka Kelly Meets Her ‘Friday Night Lights’ Doppelganger On Halloween

Minka Kelly shared a fun Halloween reunion with her Friday Night Lights character at a party over the weekend. Kelly posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday showing off the moment she met Lyla Garrity, the character she played on the cult classic television show, who in reality was an unnamed friend of hers in a cheerleader uniform, according to reports from E! News.

Minka looked quite pleased as she reminisced about her time on the show, using the hashtags #HappyHalloween and #TexasForever in her caption of the photo of the pair posed together.

Kelly portrayed Lyla, who was a cheerleader for the Dillon Panthers football team for more than 50 episodes of the series between 2006 and 2009 before making her final appearance on the show during its fourth season.

Friday Night Lights ran for another season, wrapping up in 2011 after five seasons and 76 episodes.

While celebrating a decade since the show’s premiere in 2006, Kelly spoke to Vanity Fair about what her character’s potential future could have been. Kelly gave the publication the guess that “Maybe she’s running Vanderbilt.”

When she was pushed to give a response about the future of Garrity’s love interest on the show, Tim Riggins, who was portrayed by Taylor Kitsch, Kelly suggested, “I think he’s probably the love of her life. I don’t know, maybe they do end up back together, maybe he gets his s*** together, and they work things out…And he runs the football division at Vanderbilt!”

When asked if there was any truth to the rumors brewing about a revival of Friday Night Lights, Kelly said, “I think some things are better left [with people] wanting more.”

Kitsch shared Kelly’s sentiment, telling Vanity Fair, “I’ll never play Riggins again. I don’t know. I don’t see any reason to relive it; leave the memories where they’re at…they’re so great, you know?”

Michael B. Jordan, on the other hand, wasn’t so final about leaving the show behind. Jordan, who has become a film star with roles in Creed and Black Panther, spoke to E! News about a willingness to take part in some sort of revival, but added the caveat, “It has to be the right way.”

Jordan went on to add, “It’ll be cool to get together with the Dillon Panthers and the East Dillon Lions and just kind of see that. That’ll be pretty cool.”

As to what he figured his character Vince would be doing in a revival a decade later, Jordan said, “Vince is probably coaching… Maybe Vince went pro. Vince was pretty good. Let’s say Vince went pro, got his mom the house, took care of his mom the way he wanted to. Dad kind of came back around, you know what I’m saying? Got his family together…Maybe plays a couple years and just decides not to get hurt and just decides to coach and try to pass on that knowledge to the next generation. That’ll be kind of cool to see.”