Prince Harry Reveals What ‘Nearly Ruined’ A Part Of His Wedding

Prince Harry shared in a recording for a new exhibit at Windsor Castle that not every part of the wedding went as planned.

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be straight out of a fairytale, but Prince Harry said not everything went off without a hitch behind the scenes, the Huffington Post is reporting. A new exhibit entitled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” opened at Windsor Castle on October 26. Guests can get an inside look at the ceremony that drew the attention of millions of people around the world. The exhibit features a recording of the couple narrating their experience. In the recording, the two share that they were planting flower bulbs in Kensington Palace to create the arrangement Markle would use for the special day.

“We have a very small garden here that we had been planting things in the fall for and what was really special, I think, was that the morning of the wedding Harry went in and he picked some flowers to go into my bouquet, which was really beautiful and something that makes it sentimental and really meaningful,” said Markle.

There was one thing the couple wasn’t accounting for, however — the weather!

“We didn’t have as many flowers in our little garden as we had hoped for because I think it snowed at Easter!” Harry explained. “That kind of ruined the whole thing!”

Though the arrangement may not have ended up looking like the two had envisioned, no one seemed to notice a thing and many spectators regarded the ceremony as beautiful. The exhibit also features Markle’s Givenchy dress as well as the tiara that she actually borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. An older edition of Prince Harry’s recognizable Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform of the Household Calvary is also on display. (Prince Harry still uses the one he wore to his wedding, so an older coat of his was given to the exhibit instead.) According to Vanity Fair, the recording also has Markle and Harry sharing details on how they picked the music and dress for the iconic event.

The married couple is currently finishing up their tour that consisted of 16 stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. They also recently announced that they were expecting a child in the spring of 2019. Reportedly, many fans who attended the events on their tour have given the duke and duchess baby gifts to congratulate them on their new addition.

Fans of the royal romance can view the wedding exhibit up until January 6, 2019.