Walt Disney World Taking Measures To Enforce Parking Fees At Resort Hotels

It's a rule and it is in place and it's going to be enforced.

Rules are in place for a reason and if a company has one, they’re going to make sure they enforce it. In March of this year, Walt Disney World began charging guests for parking a vehicle overnight at their resort hotels, as reported by Inquisitr. After having this policy in place for half a year, Disney is now taking measures to enforce it and make sure that guests don’t have ways of getting around paying the parking rates.

As of March 21, 2018, the resort hotels at Walt Disney World began charging for overnight parking of all vehicles. Guests registered at the resort will have a per night charge applied to their hotel folio and the fee will be paid upon their check-out date.

Valet parking is available at select Deluxe and Deluxe Villa resorts for a charge of $33 per night. The official website of Walt Disney World lists the self-parking fees as:

Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night

Some guests have been finding ways to get around this new charge which is one that numerous hotels and resorts around the country already had in place. Now, Disney has come up with a new way of making sure that the fees are applied and paid by all guests choosing to park a vehicle overnight at their resorts.

Danny Cox

According to a report from WDWNT, guests had been using the online check-in option of My Disney Experience to bypass having to visit the front desk on their arrival day. By doing that, many guests were not registering the vehicle they were parking and therefore, not being charged the parking rates.

Due to this problem, Disney has been stationing a non-security cast member to be in the security booths at their resort hotels. Upon entering all resorts, at least for the first time, must show picture identification and state their reason for going into the lot.

Usually, there are only Walt Disney World security cast members in those booths, but the added non-security cast member is there as well now. This cast member looks up the information for the guest’s reservation and records if they will be parking a vehicle overnight or not.

As of this week, these resorts have already started this process:

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The overnight parking fees at all resort hotels of Walt Disney World are here to stay and the company is going to make sure that guests pay them. Having a non-security cast member stationed in the security entrance kiosks is one way that Disney can enforce the new policy and have all abide by it.